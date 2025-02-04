Photos: ‘A day without immigrants’ protest

In Southern California and across the country on Monday, dozens of businesses nationwide closed, schools reported lower attendance and families put off trips to the grocery store in observance of “A day without immigrants.”

The call to action, which began circulating on social media last week, encouraged immigrants to skip work, keep their children home from school and refrain from shopping Monday.

Thousands march downtown to protest President Trump’s immigration policies. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ramon Quintanilla stands near a phalanx of police on Main Street during the protest in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Young demonstrators climb a metal structure on Main Street over the 101 Freeway during the demonstration against President Trump’s immigration policies. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators protesting immigration policies block parts of Santa Ana Boulevard in Santa Ana. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Some of the thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A pickup truck is packed with demonstrators on Feb. 3, 2025, in Santa Ana. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A crowd protesting President Trump’s immigration policies stands on the lanes of the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic in downtown L.A. on Feb. 2, 2025. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD officers guard an onramp to the 101 Freeway during the protest. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

People wave Mexican flags, and one flag that is part Mexican and part American, in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Feb. 3, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters walk in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)