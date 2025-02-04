Photos: ‘A day without immigrants’ protest

In Southern California and across the country on Monday, dozens of businesses nationwide closed, schools reported lower attendance and families put off trips to the grocery store in observance of “A day without immigrants.”
The call to action, which began circulating on social media last week, encouraged immigrants to skip work, keep their children home from school and refrain from shopping Monday.
