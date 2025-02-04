Advertisement
California

Photos: ‘A day without immigrants’ protest

Thousands march downtown to protest Trump's immigration policies.
Thousands march downtown to protest President Trump’s immigration policies.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Gina Ferazzi and Brian van der Brug

In Southern California and across the country on Monday, dozens of businesses nationwide closed, schools reported lower attendance and families put off trips to the grocery store in observance of “A day without immigrants.”

The call to action, which began circulating on social media last week, encouraged immigrants to skip work, keep their children home from school and refrain from shopping Monday.

Thousands march downtown to protest Trump's immigration policies.
Thousands march downtown to protest President Trump’s immigration policies.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A person wrapped in a U.S. flag stands near a phalanx of police
Ramon Quintanilla stands near a phalanx of police on Main Street during the protest in downtown Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Young demonstrators climb a metal structure on Main St. over the 101 freeway.
Young demonstrators climb a metal structure on Main Street over the 101 Freeway during the demonstration against President Trump’s immigration policies.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators block parts of Santa Ana Boulevard to protest Trump's immigration policies.
Demonstrators protesting immigration policies block parts of Santa Ana Boulevard in Santa Ana.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
People hold signs, including one reading, "Where did the American dream go?"
Some of the thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A pickup truck is packed young people holding large Mexican flags.
A pickup truck is packed with demonstrators on Feb. 3, 2025, in Santa Ana.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of protesters gathered downtown to demonstrate for immigration rights, blocking lanes on the 101 Freeway.
A crowd protesting President Trump’s immigration policies stands on the lanes of the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic in downtown L.A. on Feb. 2, 2025.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD officers guard an onramp to the 101 freeway.
LAPD officers guard an onramp to the 101 Freeway during the protest.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
People hold Mexican flags in front of L.A. City Hall.
People wave Mexican flags, and one flag that is part Mexican and part American, in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Feb. 3, 2025.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A protester cries out while holding a large Mexican flag.
Protesters walk in downtown Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
People on traffic signal poles wave Mexican flags.
Protesters perch on traffic lights in downtown L.A.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement