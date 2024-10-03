Head of O.C. agency that is blamed for starting Airport fire quietly leaves his job

The remains of a home smolder after the Airport fire burned through the El Caruso neighborhood of Lake Elsinore on Sept. 11.

The head of Orange County Public Works quietly left his job weeks after his department was found to have started the devastating Airport fire, which continues to smolder in the hills of Orange and Riverside counties.

James Treadaway left his position as public works director late last week and is no longer employed by Orange County, said county spokesperson Shannon Widor. She said she was unable to comment on the reason for his departure, and Treadaway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

James Treadaway, center, shown at a news conference last year with project manager Melissa Pasa and county Supervisor Andrew Do, has stepped down as Orange County public works director. (Office of Supervisor Andrew Do)

County Engineer Kevin Onuma is serving as interim director of the department.

The Public Works department has been subject to significant scrutiny since its employees were found responsible for accidentally igniting the Airport fire.

The blaze was sparked by crew members using heavy machinery to move boulders in Trabuco Canyon on Sept. 9, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Many people, including fire officials, have questioned why the crew was working in dry brush amid triple-digit temperatures.

The fire, which is currently at 95% containment, has scorched some 23,500 acres, destroyed 160 structures and resulted in 22 injuries, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It has also exposed the county to potential massive legal liability.

Multiple victims have already filed claims against the county seeking reimbursement for damaged property and costs accrued during evacuation orders. Attorneys previously told The Times that they were seeking to file a mass action lawsuit with claims from hundreds of victims.

On Sept. 24, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to retain the law firm of Meyers Nave to assist the county in litigation in connection with the fire.

Treadaway was appointed as public works director in 2020 after serving as the department’s deputy director of facilities for four years. Before that, he worked in the city of Los Angeles Public Works Bureau of Engineering for three decades.

Onuma, who is now serving as interim director, has worked for Orange County Public Works since 1989, according to a city press release.

The public works director is responsible for overseeing a $65-million budget and 962 positions, according to the county’s budget for financial year 2024-25. The department maintains some 340 miles of roadways, 380 miles of flood channels and 3,000 county-owned vehicles and equipment.