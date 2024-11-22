Man installing Christmas lights in Escondido dies after being electrocuted

A man installing Christmas lights in a tree in Escondido was killed when he was electrocuted by a power line, authorities said.

The man, was working near the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Skyline Drive in Escondido when he was electrocuted by a power line, reported KNSD-TV.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the worker was hospitalized and died of his injuries.

The homeowner the man was working for told KNSD that the accident occurred when the worker threw Christmas lights over the power line.

“Once SDG&E [San Diego Gas & Electric Co.] shut the power down, our crews were able to access the victim via the ladder truck,” Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Salazar told KNSD. “Brought the victim down, where he was placed in an ambulance and transported to Palomar Hospital in critical condition.”