Advertisement
California

Man installing Christmas lights in Escondido dies after being electrocuted

A street corner and trees
A man installing Christmas lights in a tree in Escondido was killed when he was electrocuted by a power line, authorities said.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

A man installing Christmas lights in a tree in San Diego County was electrocuted and killed Thursday, according to authorities.

The man, was working near the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Skyline Drive in Escondido when he was electrocuted by a power line, reported KNSD-TV.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the worker was hospitalized and died of his injuries.

Advertisement

The homeowner the man was working for told KNSD that the accident occurred when the worker threw Christmas lights over the power line.

“Once SDG&E [San Diego Gas & Electric Co.] shut the power down, our crews were able to access the victim via the ladder truck,” Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Salazar told KNSD. “Brought the victim down, where he was placed in an ambulance and transported to Palomar Hospital in critical condition.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement