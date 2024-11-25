Advertisement
California

Bright purple $285,000 McLaren is seized, man arrested in alleged scheme to flip luxury cars

A stolen $285,000 McLaren was found at a Woodbridge residence.
A stolen McLaren was found at a Woodbridge residence with a fraudulent vehicle identification number, police said.
(Irvine Police Department)
Terry Castleman.
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
An Irvine man orchestrated what amounts to a car-laundering scheme, buying stolen cars and trucks and reselling them with counterfeit identifiers, police allege.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Zihua Zhang, was arrested Thursday while driving a Dodge Durango SRT that Irvine police said had been stolen. At his residence in Woodbridge, police said they found a bigger prize: a stolen purple McLaren worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A detective with the Irvine Police Department had been tracking an auto theft operation, which led to the arrest. Zhang is accused of purchasing stolen luxury cars, replacing their vehicle identification numbers with fakes and selling them.

The Durango SRT that Zhang was driving when he was stopped Thursday had an altered VIN plate, police said in a statement.

Along with the McLaren, police said they found fraudulent VIN plates, license plates and checks at Zhang’s residence, as well as three unregistered firearms.

He was booked at Orange County jail. Irvine police did not disclose Monday whether Zhang remained in custody.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

