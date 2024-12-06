Alleged white supremacist with six strikes charged with murder in pursuit crash death

An alleged white supremacist gang member who Orange County prosecutors say led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash, killing a Vietnamese tourist and seriously injuring two others, has been charged with murder.

Timothy Bradford Cole II, 43, of Huntington Beach, was charged Thursday with one count of murder, evading a peace officer causing death, two felony counts of evading a peace officer causing serious injury, one count of arson of an inhabited structure and one felony enhancement of arson with use of an acceleration device.

Cole was arrested Monday evening after his Dodge Ram truck smashed into a white BMW X3 at Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street in Fountain Valley, according to police.

Prosecutors said the chain of events began after Cole allegedly used an accelerant to set a bush on fire at the Fountain Valley home of his sister’s fiancé. They alleged that the fire was in retaliation for losing custody of his children after his sister called child protective services. The fire was put out with the help of a neighbor, according to authorities.

Two hours later, prosecutors said, Fountain Valley police officers saw Cole and attempted to pull him over, but he failed to yield and led officers on a short chase. Prosecutors say Cole ran a red light at 90 mph, crashing into the BMW X3 and causing it to roll over.

The woman who died in the crash was identified as 25-year-old Hong Ngoc Nguyen, who prosecutors say was visiting from Vietnam and sitting in the back seat. The driver of the BMW suffered fractures to her spine and pelvis and her other passenger suffered a broken arm.

“No one could have predicted that a series of events set in motion by a complete stranger would turn Miss Nguyen’s American vacation into an American nightmare,” Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said. “Words do not exist to express the utter heartbreak over the death of a young woman who found herself in the path of someone with complete disregard for human life.”

“We will do everything we can to get justice for Miss Nguyen and her loved ones.”

Prosecutors said Cole is a white supremacist gang member with six prior strikes. He faces a maximum sentence of 70 years to life plus 48 years and eight months in state prison if convicted of all charges. He is is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 20 at the Westminster courthouse.