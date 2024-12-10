Photos: Franklin fire explodes in Malibu

The Franklin fire in Malibu Canyon continues to grow, crossing Pacific Coast Highway and spreading to more than 1,800 acres Tuesday, burning in the hillsides near Pepperdine University.

The fire was reported a little before 11 p.m. Monday. A high volume of dry brush in the area and strong Santa Ana winds led to the potential for the blaze to continue to spread rapidly.

The fire has destroyed and damaged homes and structures, but it is unknown the extent of the damage or the number of homes that have burned.

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

A firefighter sprays water on a home as it burns in the Franklin fire in Malibu.

(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin fire burns in Malibu.

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Franklin fire burns in Malibu.

(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Students evacuate from Pepperdine University as the Franklin fire burns in Malibu.

(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Firefighters battle the Franklin fire in Malibu.