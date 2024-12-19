Police nab suspected arsonist in string of fires in Sherman Oaks

Police photos from the scenes of a series of arson fires that occurred within a three-day span, from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, in Sherman Oaks.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a man suspected of setting a series of fires in October to vehicles, dumpsters and a commercial building in Sherman Oaks.

In a written statement, the department identified the man as 42-year-old Ricardo Villanueva of Van Nuys. Villanueva, who was taken into custody Wednesday after a traffic stop, was booked on suspicion of arson of a structure and arson of personal property. He remains in jail in lieu of a $230,000 bail.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fires occurred within a three-day span, from Oct. 19 to 21.

The first fire was reported near the intersection of Colbath Avenue and Ventura Boulevard during the late hours of Oct. 19. Someone had set trash on fire, according to the Fire Department.

The following day, firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Kester Street. Details of that fire were not immediately available.

Then, between 1 and 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, the Fire Department said it responded to eight fires on Moorpark Street and Ventura Boulevard between Tyrone and Colbath avenues.

The department said five vehicles, two dumpster bins and the side of a building were set on fire. The vehicles included a Jeep, a pickup truck and several sedans.

The side of a building occupied by the business ABA Signs suffered extensive damage. The owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

A photo of the suspect released by the Fire Department showed a man wearing dark clothing, a baseball hat and a backpack using what appeared to be an accelerant to set fire to a trash can in an alley in the 13800 block of Hartsook Street. Police and fire officials did not say what day that fire occurred.

On Wednesday, police officers were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed that Villanueva was wanted by detectives in connection with the fires. He was taken into custody shortly after.