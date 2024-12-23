Teenage cheerleader stabbed to death in Azusa days before Christmas. Police arrest her ex-boyfriend

The Azusa Police Department responded around 10 p.m. Friday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on North Soldano Avenue.

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Azusa by her ex-boyfriend just days before Christmas, according to her family.

The Azusa Police Department responded around 10 p.m. Friday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on North Soldano Avenue, according to a police news release.

Officers found the girl at the scene suffering from stab wounds; she was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The 18-year-old suspect is in custody, officials said. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for the consideration of criminal charges.

The victim’s family has identified her as Angelina Camillia Gonzales.

Robert Caraballo, Angelina’s stepfather, told ABC7 that the suspect picked up Angelina from a cheerleading banquet and took her to his home. The family was eventually able to find Angelina’s location by tracking her cellphone.

“When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff. And I ran up to the officers like, ‘Hey, my daughter’s in there. You know, my daughter is in there. I’m trying to find her. She’s not home.’ And that’s when they told me, ‘Sit aside for a minute,’” Caraballo said.

Caraballo told the outlet that he had previously told Angelina to stay away from her ex.

Angelina’s family is raising money via GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

“She had a heart of gold. She was my perfect gorgeous Angel baby. I don’t even have the words to say. I can’t even cope. I need her. Our family is devastated,” Angelina’s mother, Leticia Pimentel Caraballo, wrote on the page.