California

Photos: Float decoration shifts into high gear ahead of the 2025 Rose Parade

Susie Fundter glues dried flowers on a tiger, part of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance entry in the Rose Parade at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Brian van der BrugStaff Photographer 
Flowers, check.

Glue, check.

An army of volunteers has shifted into high gear to prepare 39 floral-covered floats for the 2025 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.

Two volunteers perch on a float and decorate flowers on it.

Volunteers Val Peacock, left, and Heath Swan work on the Love 2 Yeu float as employees and volunteers at Artistic Entertainment Services get floats ready for the Rose Parade.

Volunteer David Shaw cleans a box of seeds where he works on the City of Torrance entry in the Rose Parade.

Volunteers Margarita Robertson, right, and husband Sean Robertson work on a float detail.
Volunteers Margarita Robertson, right, and husband Sean Robertson work on the City of Torrance float.

A volunteer meticulously glues split peas onto a sign for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance entry in the Rose Parade.

Nathalie Chavez, right, joins a line of volunteers filling water vials, some of the nearly quarter of a million needed for flowers at Rosemont Pavilion, where employees and volunteers at Artistic Entertainment Services get floats ready for the Rose Parade.

Two girls press yellow seeds onto a float.

Volunteers Kate Rome, left, and Sophia Grossi press seeds onto the Love 2 Yeu float.

Artistic Entertainment Services employees Teresa Bollier, right, and Heidi Linfield prep flowers in the flower tent.

A towering figure of Elvis Presley stands over volunteers gluing seeds onto a float at Rosemont Pavilion.

California
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

