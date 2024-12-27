Photos: Float decoration shifts into high gear ahead of the 2025 Rose Parade

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Flowers, check.
Glue, check.
An army of volunteers has shifted into high gear to prepare 39 floral-covered floats for the 2025 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.
Volunteers Val Peacock, left, and Heath Swan work on the Love 2 Yeu float as employees and volunteers at Artistic Entertainment Services get floats ready for the Rose Parade.
Volunteer David Shaw cleans a box of seeds where he works on the City of Torrance entry in the Rose Parade.
Volunteers Margarita Robertson, right, and husband Sean Robertson work on the City of Torrance float.
A volunteer meticulously glues split peas onto a sign for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance entry in the Rose Parade.
Nathalie Chavez, right, joins a line of volunteers filling water vials, some of the nearly quarter of a million needed for flowers at Rosemont Pavilion, where employees and volunteers at Artistic Entertainment Services get floats ready for the Rose Parade.
Volunteers Kate Rome, left, and Sophia Grossi press seeds onto the Love 2 Yeu float.
Artistic Entertainment Services employees Teresa Bollier, right, and Heidi Linfield prep flowers in the flower tent.
A towering figure of Elvis Presley stands over volunteers gluing seeds onto a float at Rosemont Pavilion.
