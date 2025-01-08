Fire breaks out in Brentwood, near site of Palisades inferno

L.A. firefighters were battling a growing brush fire in an evacuated area of Brentwood.

Officials said the fire was spotted just before 8 a.m. That area had been evacuated due to the nearby Palisades fire, which burned more than 1,000 homes.

Burning near 2200 Old Ranch Road, the brush fire appeared to be a spot fire caused by the strong winds pushing flames and embers from the Palisades fire, said Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Advertisement

It was unclear how large of an area the brush fire was burning, Stewart said, but the incident was being considered part of the larger Palisades fire.

She declined to say whether any buildings were damaged or threatened by the brush fire, and said the department could not provide specific information on addresses in the current evacuation area.