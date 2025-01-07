Palisades fire: Evacuations, road closures

A plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over a ridgeline.

Firefighters are battling a 200-acre brush fire that broke out near Piedra Morada Drive in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning.

The fire, which started around 10:30 a.m., is threatening several homes in the area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The blaze grew quickly Tuesday, spotting across Palisades Drive and prompting evacuations.

Southern California will be hit over the next two days with dry, unpredictable and strong winds — possibly up to 100 mph in some parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service has warned. Amid a parched landscape, the major wind event is again bringing particularly dangerous fire conditions — meaning that if a fire sparks, it could quickly spread into an erratic, fast-moving wildfire.

Evacuations

The Sunset Mesa neighborhood is under a mandatory evacuation order

A mandatory evacuation order is also in effect for the area between Piedra Morada Drive and Pacific Coast Highway



Road closures