Live L.A. fire updates: Crews improve containment on Palisades, Eaton fires; some residents allowed to return

Free camps are offering a safe space for kids as L.A. fires cause child-care upheaval

Volunteer counselors Ann McNamee, top left, and Maddy Cross play Duck-Duck-Goose on Jan. 15 with children who attend Project:Camp at Eagle Rock Recreation Center, a free child-care pop-up for families affected by the fires.

Squeals of joy can be heard from the playground at Eagle Rock Recreation Center. A group of 30 children is huddled into groups according to their favorite breakfast item.

“I like pancakes better than waffles,” one child announced.