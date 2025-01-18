Live L.A. fire updates: Crews improve containment on Palisades, Eaton fires; some residents allowed to return

Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire was 39% contained as of Friday evening, up from 27% Thursday evening. It has burned 23,713 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 3,501 structures have been destroyed and 603 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 10 people are dead from the Palisades fire.
- Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones were opened to residents only on Thursday, and more followed on Friday. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. Get more details on closures, evacuations, shelters.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 65% contained as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, up from 55% early Thursday. It has burned 14,117 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 7,193 structures destroyed and 805 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: Effective 3 p.m. Friday, officials lifted the evacuation order in the area southwest of Altadena Drive, north of New York Drive and east of Allen Avenue. In addition, a soft closure is in effect for several other evacuated zones with access available to residents, including east of Lake Avenue and south of Mendocino Lane; and south of Church Canyon Place, east of Old Toll Road and west of Sunset Ridge Road, officials said.
Resources
- Share via
Free camps are offering a safe space for kids as L.A. fires cause child-care upheaval
Squeals of joy can be heard from the playground at Eagle Rock Recreation Center. A group of 30 children is huddled into groups according to their favorite breakfast item.
“I like pancakes better than waffles,” one child announced.
- Share via
Samaritan scofflaws: they broke the law to stay inside the fire zone, but saved houses and helped neighbors
The fire refugees arrive with regularity at the checkpoint on Pacific Coast Highway. They come alone or in pairs, lining up behind the clutch of police cruisers and a National Guard Humvee, pleading to get back to homes inside the Palisades wildfire perimeter.
They want medicines and other necessities, sure. But they also want a sense of knowing: What has the great Palisades wildfire done to their homes and to their lives?
- Share via
Firefighter union rallies behind LAFD chief, denounces unsigned attack on her performance
The union that represents more than 3,000 Los Angeles city firefighters renewed its support for Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Friday, denouncing an anonymous letter that accused her of mishandling the response to the massively destructive Palisades fire.
United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 condemned a letter circulated this week — one that claimed to be from “retired and active LAFD chief officers” but contained no names or signatures — saying Crowley had “failed” the residents of Los Angeles and lost the confidence of Mayor Karen Bass.
- Share via
‘This has been really devastating’: Inside the lives of incarcerated firefighters battling the L.A. wildfires
Every other day, Joseph McKinney, Joseph Sevilla and Sal Almanza wake up around 4 a.m. and eat breakfast at their base camp at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena before heading up the San Gabriel Mountains to do battle with one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles County history.
Their firefighting tasks, which are assigned each day by their captains, could include containment work, structure defense or removing dry vegetation to try and stop the spread of the blaze. The men work either 12- or 24-hour shifts and if they work the latter, they get the next day off to recuperate at base camp.