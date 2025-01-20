Brush fire breaks out in Griffith Park amid severe wind warning

Los Angeles firefighters were battling a brush fire that broke out in Griffith Park on Monday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported around 1 p.m. and had burned half an acre. Firefighters were responding to the scene south of the Griffith Observatory. Smoke could be seen from Hollywood.

No evacuations have been ordered.

A “particularly dangerous situation” wind warning is in effect from noon Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday for swaths of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County — an unprecedented fifth time the National Weather Service has sounded the alarm this season for acute fire conditions.

Advertisement

Peak gusts of 50 mph to 70 mph are possible along the coast and valleys, while sustained winds are expected to be between 25 mph to 40 mph. Isolated gusts of up to 100 mph are possible in the mountains and foothills, while sustained winds there are expected to be between 30 mph to 50 mph, said Rose Schoenfeld, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

