To get into off-limits fire zone, two people pretended to be reporters, officials say

Two people used fake press passes to get into the Palisades fire evacuation area, authorities say.

Officials say people have impersonated firefighters to get into fire-ravaged zones, and now a pair have allegedly masqueraded as members of the media.

Two people were recently arrested after authorities said they used forged press passes to illegally enter the Palisades Fire evacuation zone.

Officers stationed at roadblocks around the fire stopped the “suspicious individuals” at two separate road closure locations, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

“These individuals had been coming and going from the closures while using what appeared to be Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department press passes, and their behavior raised suspicion,” the release said.

After confirming with the Sheriff’s Department that the press passes were fake, CHP officers arrested the people attempting to use them.

Both suspects were taken to the Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station for booking, and authorities said a search of their belonging revealed more fraudulent press passes.

The release didn’t specify when the arrests took place, and authorities did not name either of the suspects or say what charges they could face.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that authorities have arrested people accused of trying to enter evacuation zones under false pretenses.

On Saturday, sheriff’s deputies arrested a couple from Oregon after they allegedly used a decommissioned fire truck to pose as firefighters responding to the Palisades Fire.

Last week, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said his officers caught a burglary suspect in the Palisades fire zone who was dressed as a firefighter.