If you lost your job because of the Los Angeles fires, here are a few options

Wildfire victims seek disaster relief services at one of two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center.

If you lost your job or had your hours cut because of the Los Angeles fires, you are not alone and there are several options for getting help in your job search or applying for unemployment benefits.

Your first step may be to round up some important documents or get access to a computer or smartphone. If you need help getting such resources, you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

The Disaster Recovery Centers are at:



Altadena Disaster Recovery Center is at 540 W. Woodbury Road, Altadena 91001

UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles 90064.

Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena 91106. (This location will cease operations after Jan. 31.)

All centers are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you need to scan, fax or use a computer, you can also visit participating UPS stores in Los Angeles County, which are offering those services for free until April 30. A full list of participating store locations can be found here.

Your next step will be to choose the best option for finding a new job or getting unemployment benefits:

Wildfire Job Loss Orientation

What is it: The Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department’s Rapid Response team is hosting daily virtual Wildfire Job Loss Orientations where you can learn to access job opportunities, unemployment benefits and healthcare.

How it can help you: The virtual orientations are held in English and Spanish and cover topics such as job opportunities, navigating the unemployment benefits portal and the application process, understanding the the State of California Employment Development Department (EDD) requirements, healthcare benefits and training programs.

How to participate: Orientation sessions take place Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. You can sign up for English orientations here and Spanish orientations here.

Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance

What is it: Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, processed through the state’s Employment Development Department, is available to workers and self-employed people who lost their jobs or had their hours reduced by the fires and do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

How it can help you: The federal benefits apply to losses beginning the week of Jan. 12.

If you are an eligible, full-time worker, you can receive between $186 and $450 per week, for up to 26 weeks. Part-time workers may also be eligible for benefits.

If you were unemployed as of Jan. 12, you can request to have your claim start on that date, even if you file an application after Jan. 12. The last payable week of this emergency benefit ends July 12.

Who is eligible: These benefits generally apply to those who have become unemployed as a direct result of the disaster, are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits and meet at least one of these conditions:



Have applied for and received all regular unemployment benefits from California or any other state

Worked, or were a business owner or self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment, in the disaster area. This includes, and is not limited to, those in agricultural and fishing industries.

Cannot reach their workplace because of the disaster or can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.

Have not worked long enough or have not earned enough in wages to qualify for regular state unemployment benefits.

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.

Became the head of their household because of a death caused by the disaster.

When applying, you should check the box on the application that asks if your unemployment is a direct result of a recent disaster.

During the application process, EDD must first check if you are eligible for regular unemployment benefits before processing your claim for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits. As part of this process, you may receive a letter saying you are not eligible for regular unemployment while EDD works to process your Disaster Unemployment Assistance claim. All impacted workers should apply for benefits, and EDD will determine whether Disaster Unemployment Assistance or regular state unemployment applies, according to EDD officials.

How to apply: You can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits online through myEDD and then select UI for unemployment insurance.

If you have questions or need assistance, EDD representatives are available to help at the Disaster Recovery Centers listed above.

CalJOBS Overview

What is it: CalJOBS is California’s online resource to help job seekers navigate the state’s workforce services.

How it can help you: You can search for jobs, create resumes and find education and training programs. You can also set up alerts for job openings. You can watch “The Virtual Recruiter for Individuals” online video for more information.

How to participate: You can create an account and access the CalJobs online portal here.

American Job Center Finder

What is it: The online American Job Center Finder, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, is a website that lists local centers that support people with workforce training and offers job search and other employment-related resources.

How it can help you: The site lists 41 American Job Centers in Los Angeles and 39 in Pasadena. The listings include websites, addresses and contact information for each center.

How to access: The website can be found here. You can search for locations near you by typing any city in the “Your Search Location” tool.

Businesses and cars burned by the Eaton fire in Altadena on Jan. 9, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

City of L.A. Economic & Workforce Development Department

What is it: The Economic and Workforce Development Department operates 14 WorkSource Centers and two portal offices throughout Los Angeles. These centers act as a personal employment agency, offering free services to adults, dislocated workers, veterans, the homeless and reentry population.

How it can help you: The centers offer job training, resume building and interview skills.

How to access: You can locate the Economic and Workforce Development Department centers online.