Palisades and Eaton fires now 100% contained. But a long road to recovery looms

Lashonda Ellis comforts her grandmother Margaret Martin, 96, who lost her Altadena home built by her husband, Henry Martin, in 1966.

The devastating firestorm that rained embers and terror across Los Angeles County has officially come to an end, with fire crews reaching 100% containment on the Palisades and Eaton fires Friday evening.

But a long road to recovery looms ahead, with thousands of Angelenos left without homes, and entire neighborhoods left flattened.

Estimates of the total economic loss are more than $250 billion, which would make the fires one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history. More than 124,000 individuals have registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office.

Both blazes ignited on Jan. 7 and quickly exploded in size — fanned by fierce Santa Ana wind gusts and critically low humidity rates that prompted the National Weather Service to issue its most severe fire weather warning.

The Palisades fire went on to char 23,448 acres in the area of Pacific Palisades, Topanga and Malibu, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Over 6,800 structures were destroyed, including many residences and iconic businesses along Pacific Coast Highway and homes in the hills above. At least 12 people were killed.

The Eaton fire tore a path of destruction through 14,021 acres in and around Altadena and Pasadena, razing over 9,400 structures and claiming 17 lives. It took a heavy toll on the historically Black community of Altadena, where many families of color had used their homes to accumulate generational wealth.

Although the fires have been contained, massive piles of debris remain, as does the challenge of repopulating neighborhoods with crippled infrastructure and riddled with hazardous waste.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced an ambitious 30-day timeline to remove hazardous waste by establishing temporary debris processing sites near Topanga Canyon and Irwindale. Both sites have generated fierce resistance from local residents worried about the potential impacts on human and environmental health.

On Friday afternoon, Bass announced the planned reopening of Pacific Palisades to the general public, which has also upset residents, who are worried about toxic debris, looters and lookie-loos.

While fire season has yet to come to an official end, a rainstorm next week is expected to help push the county closer to the precipitation levels needed to do so.

While the Palisades and Eaton fires were the most devastating blazes to ignite during January’s severe fire weather, they were far from alone. The Lidia, Archer, Woodley, Sunset, Kenneth, Hurst and Auto fires collectively scorched almost 2,400 acres; all are also 100% contained. The Hughes fire ignited near Castaic Lake on Jan. 22 and quickly grew to over 10,000 acres before crews were able to reach 100% containment.

To battle the firestorm, regional fire crews were assisted by a massive outpouring of aid from fire departments across the country, as well as Mexico and Canada.

Investigations into the causes of the two largest fires are ongoing.

In the case of the Eaton fire, officials are scrutinizing a Southern California Edison electrical transmission tower where videos showed what appeared to be a fire igniting. For the Palisades fire, investigators are focusing their efforts on a popular hiking trail where they believe an old fire was reignited or a new fire sparked on Jan. 7.