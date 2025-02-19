Nicolas Cage’s ex is suing him and their son. She says Weston Cage beat her and dad shares blame

Nicolas Cage is being sued along with son Weston by his former girlfriend, Christina Fulton, who is Weston’s mother.

An ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Cage is taking legal action against the actor and their son, Weston Cage, alleging that Weston — whom she describes as a 300-pound professional fighter — left her with “life-threatening injuries” in a brutal April assault.

Christina Fulton intends on suing her 34-year-old son for assault and battery and his father for failing to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence while under his care, according to an unfiled civil complaint submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

Fulton is seeking unspecified damages from the two Cages for the “catastrophic physical, emotional and economic harm she has endured due to an unprovoked attack by their son, Weston,” according to the complaint. She alleges that Nicolas was aware of Weston’s “long history of mental and psychological disorder” and “of committing violent assault and battery” but continued to enable his bad behavior and support him financially.

Neither Nicolas nor Weston Cage could be immediately reached for comment.

Weston was arrested in June and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon following accusations that he attacked his mother and a person named Rohit Jagadish. The LAPD said in a July statement to The Times that Weston punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in July.

Fulton said she had gone to visit her son after receiving “urgent messages” from his friends “regarding his deteriorating mental state” and asking for her help. But he attacked her in a fit of “manic rage,” she said in a statement released after his arrest.

In the lawsuit, Fulton alleges that Weston attacked her on April 28 in a parking lot, elevator and lobby near his home, causing severe and life-threatening injuries. They include a concussion, an eye injury, multiple contusions, neck and throat injuries, dental trauma, tinnitus, abdominal trauma and PTSD.

Fulton accuses Nicolas Cage of enabling Weston’s criminal behavior by turning a blind eye to his violence and mental health struggles while continuing to support him financially. She alleges that the actor bought Weston a condo next door to him, bailed him out of jail multiple times and drank alcohol with him despite knowing he struggled with substance use.

In 2011, Weston Cage was hospitalized after police responded to a fight he was allegedly involved in on the streets of Hollywood. He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his father joined him. Days earlier, Weston and his then-new bride, Nikki Williams, were arrested and booked on felony domestic violence charges after an incident at their apartment. And in 2017, he was detained on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

The complaint alleges the April attack “devastated Fulton’s thriving career as a former model, actress and entrepreneur,” interrupting her filming of a Netflix show and skin care and fitness ventures.

Fulton dated Nicolas Cage from 1988 to 1991.

In 2009, she sued Cage, alleging that he owed her $13 million and had broken a promise to give her a house in Hancock Park. The case was settled under an undisclosed agreement in 2011.

In November, Fulton filed a lawsuit against Weston’s third ex-wife, Hila Arounian, accusing her of embezzling $100,000 and requesting a “fraudulent restraining order” that prevented Fulton and Nicolas Cage from seeing their granddaughters.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.