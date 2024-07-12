Weston Cage, son of Nicolas Cage, accused of attacking mother

Weston Cage was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony assault against his mother, Christina Fulton. His father is Nicolas Cage.

Christina Fulton, the ex-girlfriend of actor Nicolas Cage, has released a candid statement about the Wednesday arrest of their son Weston Coppola Cage, describing herself as being “brutally assaulted” in April as a result of Weston Cage’s “manic rage.”

Fulton said that on April 28 that she received “urgent messages” from friends of her son “regarding his deteriorating mental state,” urging her to come help. In a Thursday statement to People, she said she arrived at the scene in Los Angeles to offer support and console her son, who “was already in the midst of a manic rage.”

“Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries,” she said, adding that she made “desperate pleas” to the responding officers to detain Cage for a psychological evaluation but that they allegedly “refused” her request. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment Friday on the allegation.

“As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis,” Fulton said. “It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

Fulton’s attorney, describing her as “simply a victim and witness,” told Page Six that Fulton has “fully cooperated” with the investigation and “supports any decision made by law enforcement after they independently examined the evidence and the facts.”

After a felony warrant for his arrest was issued in late June, the 33-year-old Cage surrendered himself at a Los Angeles Police Department station on Wednesday and was arrested as a result of the April incident. Cage was involved in an incident at an apartment building in the 200 block of South Main Street, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed in a Friday statement to The Times.

“During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed,” the statement said.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office on June 26 and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed against Cage, leading to a felony warrant and bail set at $150,000.

The felony assault charges — specifically listed in the felony complaint for an arrest warrant as “assault by means of force likely to producer great bodily injury” — stem from Cage’s alleged actions against his mother and a person named Rohit Jagadish. Photos of bruising on Fulton’s face, reportedly taken after the alleged incident, were published Wednesday by TMZ.

The mixed martial artist posted bond on Wednesday and his court date has been set for July 31, a spokesperson for the D.A.’s office said.

Representatives for Fulton, Weston Cage and Nicolas Cage did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Fulton dated Nicolas Cage from 1988 to 1991.

In 2011, Weston Cage was hospitalized after police responded to a fight he was allegedly involved in on the streets of Hollywood. He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with unspecified injuries, and his father joined him at the hospital. Days earlier, he and his then-new bride Nikki Williams were arrested and booked on felony domestic violence charges after an incident at their apartment resulted in a 911 call. They divorced in 2012.

In November, Fulton filed a lawsuit against Weston Cage’s third ex-wife, Hila Arounian, accusing her of embezzling $100,000 and requesting a “fraudulent restraining order” that prevented Fulton and Nicolas Cage from seeing their granddaughters.

In his separate lawsuit, Weston Cage alleged that his ex-wife took “advantage” of him while he was recovering from “mental health issues” and accused her of spreading “malicious lies” in “retaliation” for his divorce filing, Page Six reported.