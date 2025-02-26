Vets remove 44 objects from puppy’s stomach; 24 of them were socks

A Corona veterinary center operated on 7-month-old Luna and removed more than 40 foreign objects.

Luna wasn’t well.

The family of the 7-month-old Bernese mountain dog rushed her to a Corona veterinary center after she began vomiting. The pup’s abdomen was firm and distended.

Luna is bouncing back after her surgery, doctors said. (Corona Animal Emergency Center)

On Feb. 16, veterinarians at the Corona Animal Emergency Center performed abdominal exploratory surgery on Luna and removed a staggering 44 objects. Most of them were socks, the emergency center wrote on Instagram.

X-ray photos showed a significant buildup within Luna’s stomach and intestines — and for good reason.

X-rays showed the buildup in the dog’s gut, which was blocked by two dozen socks, a onesie and more. (Corona Animal Emergency Center)

She had managed to consume 24 socks, a scrunchie, two hair ties, a shoe insert, a onesie and multiple pieces of cloth.

Remarkably, Luna survived the surgery and is back with her family. Veterinary experts at the emergency center said she was lucky to be alive.

“If your dog swallows something unusual, don’t wait — act fast and contact your vet,” the office wrote.

“We’re so glad Luna is on the mend,” the office wrote in a comment. Her family has implemented a “solid prevention plan, including puppy-proofing the house, supervised playtime, and working with a trainer to help her develop good habits.”