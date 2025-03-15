Advertisement
California

Dismay for Big Bear bald eagle family as eaglet vanishes from view

A bald eagle feeds its chicks.
Concerns are mounting after fans noticed Big Bear bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow’s third chick has been conspicuously absent recently.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 

Concerns are growing for Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle couple Shadow and Jackie after one of the three eaglets that hatched in the pair’s nest this month disappeared from view.

Throngs of fans flocked to the popular 24-hour live feed of the eagles’ nest to celebrate when the pair welcomed the fuzzy new arrivals, the last of which broke out of its shell in the early morning hours of March 8.

For a week, viewers watched as father Shadow and mother Jackie fed and tended to their seemingly healthy offspring, accurately described on the camera’s Facebook page as “fluff balls of adorability.”

Advertisement
Big Bear, California-March 8, 2025-Bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow welcomed a third chick to their feathered family Saturday morning, days after two hatchlings made their debut. Movement was spotted in the third egg via livestream on Thursday as the days-old hatchlings nestled in their snowy Big Bear nest. The triplet poked through its shell and was mostly visible just after 2 a.m. Saturday. It had fully emerged by 6:13 a.m., just in time for food. (Friends of Big Bear Valley)

California

And new baby makes three: Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome third hatchling

Thousands have monitored the Big Bear bald eagles’ nest via a popular livestream. Jackie and Shadow’s good news follows years of disappointment.

But things took a distressing turn Friday morning. Only two gray chicks could be seen moving in the nest overlooking Big Bear Lake.

A snow berm left by this week’s storm obscured the camera’s view into the nest. But Friends of Big Bear Valley, the educational nonprofit that runs the webcam, confirmed Friday evening that a small bit of visible gray fuzz may indeed be the remains of one young chick.

“We know that both the possibility and the uncertainty are hard to hear,” the nonprofit wrote in its public log, noting that it was impossible to determine which of the three chicks may have been lost. “We share these feelings with all of you.”

Advertisement

On Saturday morning, more than 65,000 of the eagles’ fans watched live as one of the parents fed bits of fish to two awake and eager chicks. A small bit of fuzz attached to a motionless object next to them wavered in the wind.

Big Bear, California-March 4, 2025-Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have welcomed two hatchlings, the first just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The Friends of Big Bear Valley operates a 24-hour webcam that monitors the eagles' nest 145 feet up in a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake. (The Friends of Big Bear Valley)

California

The (baby) eagles have landed! Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome two hatchlings

Thousands who have been watching the eagles’ nest on a webcam got to see a hatchling emerge, with glimpses of tiny feathers and a beak appearing Monday night.

Since the live camera was installed in 2015, tens of thousands of fans have followed Jackie and Shadow’s growing brood.

The recent births follow years of disappointment. In 2023, the pair’s eggs were eaten by ravens. Last year, severe cold impeded the hatching of another trio of eggs.

Advertisement
A bald eagle feeds its chicks.
A webcam trained on the eagles’ nests showed only two of the eaglets feeding Saturday morning.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)

The eaglet’s exact fate is still uncertain, but Friends of Big Bear Valley took to Facebook on Friday evening to dispel rumors originating from viewers’ misinterpretation of eagle behavior.

Shadow did not step on one of his chicks, the organization wrote, nor did Jackie accidentally knock a chick from the nest while slapping away a flying squirrel.

“We are observers of nature. Things happen that we cannot control. We do not know the entirety of the current situation at this time. Even when our emotions are running over, drama, worry and assumptions do not change any situation or help anyone,” the organization wrote. “We have the opportunity to observe the miracles of nature in all of its aspects. Please approach it with patience, understanding and heartfelt kindness to those around you.”

More to Read

CaliforniaAnimals & PetsBreaking News
Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement