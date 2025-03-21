OnlyFans model suffocated SoCal man while filming Saran Wrap fetish session, police say

Michaela Rylaarsdam has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of an Escondido man.

As Michael Dale lay with a plastic bag, Saran Wrap and duct tape sealed around his head, Michaela Rylaarsdam sat next to him with a vibrator and a cellphone filming content for her OnlyFans page, police said.

Now, the adult entertainer and mother of three has been charged with murder.

In April 2023, Dale, 56, paid Rylaarsdam, 29, more than $11,000 to come to his Escondido home and perform BDSM acts, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Escondido Police Department. When she arrived at 6 p.m., Dale appeared intoxicated, but nevertheless she proceeded to spend several hours engaging in fetish acts with him.

Dale had several extreme and unusual requests, according to the affidavit.

He wanted her to wrap him up “like a mummy” in Saran Wrap. She obliged.

He wanted her to Gorilla Glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet. She obliged.

But investigators concluded there was “no evidence” that he “ever requested Rylaarsdam to place a bag over his head and secure it, which eventually caused him to suffocate and die.”

She was arrested on Feb. 19 and has pleaded not guilty. She remains at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County, where she is being held without bail.

When police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of the incident, they found Dale unconscious and Rylaarsdam performing CPR, according to the affidavit. She denied placing anything over Dale’s head and told police that this was the first time she ever engaged in any fetish-type behavior.

Detectives found several troubling videos on her cellphone of Dale struggling to breathe, including some taken minutes before she dialed 911 at 10:10 p.m.

“He had duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, more saran wrap around that, and then duct tape wrapped around his face and head, securing all the layers to his head,” the affidavit states. “He also appeared to have had saran wrap wrapped around his neck tightly.”

His head was sealed in a plastic bag for at least eight minutes, according to the affidavit.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia and classified the manner of death as homicide.

Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment, and the San Diego County district attorney’s office said it does not comment on open cases.

Rylaarsdam went by pseudonym Asshley SinCal on OnlyFans, an online content subscription service popular with sex workers. Her Instagram account for Asshley SinCal, which has more than 11,000 followers, remains online, while her OnlyFans, TikTok and X accounts have been deactivated.

Her Instagram links to her company, SinCal Entertainment, which bills itself as “the #1 adult party entertainment service in California” and advertises male and female strippers available for hire.

She founded the company with her husband, with whom she shares three children. Its mission is to offer “intoxicating entertainment with a professional flair,” according to her company bio. Her husband, Brandon Rylaarsdam, could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the affidavit, he was also involved in her OnlyFans business ventures.

“Her husband did in fact get at least $1,000 more from Dale while she was in Dale’s home and her husband encouraged her to continue getting more from Dale by engaging in fetish behavior,” the affidavit states.

Rylaarsdam is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in April.