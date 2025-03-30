1 dead after collision with fire engine in Pacoima

A man was killed Sunday morning in a car accident after he turned in front of a fire engine at an intersection in Pacoima, according to authorities.

A Los Angeles City Fire Department engine was responding to a call and driving southbound on San Fernando Road around 10:45 a.m. when a Toyota Corolla made a left-hand turn from Terra Bella Street in front of the fire truck, said Sgt. Jodie McGee with the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division.

“A collision occurred,” McGee said. “The driver of the vehicle, the Toyota Corolla, was transported to Holy Cross, where he was pronounced.”

McGee said the firefighters in the engine were shaken up but uninjured.

The L.A. Police Department is handling the investigation into the accident. Police are still attempting to identify the victim, who McGee said was not carrying identification. He was the only person in the Corolla.