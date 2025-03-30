Monday morning’s rain won’t last, forecasters say, but the chill will

Parkers’ Lighthouse in Long Beach earlier this month. On Sunday, clouds were expected to segue into rain in Los Angeles, forecasters said.

The Los Angeles area can expect light precipitation Monday morning, forecasters say. The rain, expected to begin late Sunday, will subside by Monday afternoon, but below-average temperatures will hang around all week, according to the National Weather Service.

A mostly cloudy Sunday was set to segue into “some rain movement overnight and tomorrow morning,” said Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the federal agency’s Oxnard office.

“We could see a quarter of an inch up to half an inch,” Lund said Sunday, “with the highest amount in the foothills.”

Expect periods of light rain through Mon morning. Impacts will be minor with no major flooding or debris flow threats expected. Storm totals generally between 0.25 and 0.50 inches except locally 0.50 to 1.00 inches for the Santa Ynez/Santa Lucia mtns . #LAweather#cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/qLOaSAODyq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 30, 2025

The heaviest precipitation is expected around 10 or 11 p.m. Sunday, she said. “And then it will taper off and be very, very light across east county in the morning and done by late afternoon tomorrow.”

The rain is not expected to affect the debris flow areas because of how little is expected.

“Thankfully, no concerns,” Lund said.

The precipitation and below-average temperatures are prompted by a weather system coming in from the Pacific Northwest, she said.

Although the precipitation is expected to end Monday, chilly weather is expected for several days. Across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, temperatures are expected to be five to 12 degrees below normal, Lund said.

“This will continue through much of the week, if not the entire week,” she said. “It’s closer to normal by the weekend.”