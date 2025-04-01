Man arrested near Baker in two-state shooting rampage

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced it had taken a man into custody near Baker, home of the world’s largest thermometer, after multiple shootings near the California-Nevada border.

Authorities arrested a man who they allege fired at and wounded multiple people while on a two-state shooting rampage that ended Tuesday morning near the California desert town of Baker.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced in a statement that deputies had detained Antonio Chaidez, who allegedly fired a gun at multiple locations through unincorporated county areas near the California-Nevada border, injuring several people.

Deputies first found a man about 2:30 a.m. who they believed was shot in his car while sleeping. He was located off Cima Road, not far from the Halloran Springs area, according to the statement, which didn’t disclose the man’s condition.

Authorities could not immediately be reached to explain how they became aware of the injured victim or how Chaidez might be connected to the shooting.

Roughly 10 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting, this time at the Chevron gas station in Baker.

Authorities allege Chaidez fired several rounds inside the gas station through a back door and hit a clerk. He also is alleged to have shot into two parked big rigs, hitting one of the drivers.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals. Their status is unknown.

Deputies said Chaidez was driving a black truck and spotted his vehicle heading south on the 15 Freeway. They pursued him near Afton Road and arrested him, without incident, about 20 miles away.

The California Highway Patrol alleges Chaidez was involved in a shooting rampage that began in Blue Diamond, Nev., continued into Jean, Nev., and ended near Baker.

A spokesperson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that it is aware of the arrest. The department also confirmed that it is in contact with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department to see if Chaidez is involved with a separate shooting incident in which there were no injuries.