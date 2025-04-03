Rising SoCal culinary star dies in freak Hawaii hiking accident, hit by tumbling boulder

A golf course near Kauai’s Hanalei Bay in Princeville, Hawaii. A Southern California pastry chef was killed late last month while hiking on the island.

A young and rising culinary star in Southern California died in a freak accident in Hawaii, according to family, who said the tragedy occurred as she was fulfilling a long-held dream to hike to the Makaleha Falls waterfall in Kauai.

Gianna Buzzetta, a 26-year-old executive pastry chef at the Jeune et Jolie restaurant in Carlsbad, was hiking the challenging waterfall trail with her boyfriend last week when disaster struck, according to a statement from her family.

The Kaua’i Fire Department responded to a call for a hiker who was hit by a tumbling boulder while standing in the pool of the waterfall on March 23, the department said in a news release. The hiker, who was found unconscious and bleeding from a head wound, was airlifted to medical care.

Advertisement

Buzzetta’s parents then flew to Hawaii and were able to say their goodbyes before she died in the hospital, according to reporting from ABC10.

“She had told her boyfriend, Connor, that day, he had fulfilled her dreams and it was the best day of her life,” her mother, Caty Buzzetta, told the station. “In a glimpse of time, she had pure bliss, no one could take that from her or us.”

In an online fundraiser to help cover Buzzetta’s medical fees and funeral expenses, her family described her as determined, tenacious, insightful and kind, with a crazy sense of humor and an infectious laugh.

Advertisement

“As an executive pastry chef her dedication to perfection in artistry led her to master her talents at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad,” wrote the family. “She poured herself, her love and creativity into everything she brought to the table.”

While working at Jeune et Jolie, Buzzetta helped the modern French restaurant achieve three Michelin stars.

“She brought such joy, intensity, passion and love to this restaurant and to our team,” said the restaurant on Instagram. “Her sudden loss leaves all of us heartbroken, and searching for ways to be of help to her family.”

Advertisement

Jeune et Jolie will be holding a special dinner on Monday to honor the memory of the young pastry chef.

Restaurant owner John Resnick told Fox5 News that Buzzetta’s sudden death was a devastating blow for all who knew her and worked with her.

“She was a huge part of the team. Super creative, super talented, incredibly hardworking,” he told the station. “Our whole team loved working alongside her.”

In the fundraising post, Buzzetta’s family expressed their gratitude for the first responders in Hawaii and Buzzetta’s boyfriend, Connor Quinton, who they say “gave heroically every last effort to save her running a great distance desperately getting her help.”