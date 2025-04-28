Three young men wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

LAPD and fire officials on the scene of a shooting in Boyle Heights that injured three people on April 28.

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Boyle Heights on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a multi-victim shooting at 3:51 p.m. in the 400 block of North Soto Street, according to a department spokesperson. The Los Angeles Fire Department took three young men, possibly teenagers, suffering from gunshot wounds to local hospitals, according to department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

The victim’s ages and conditions were not immediately available.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on North Soto Street in a four door gray BMW, police said. A description of the suspect was not provided.

The incident triggered a large law enforcement response and the closure of North Soto Street in both directions, according to helicopter footage captured by KTLA.

This is a developing story. City News Service contributed to this report.