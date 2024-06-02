Cleaners find 235 pounds of meth at Airbnb, then U-Haul arrives for pickup, police say; 2 arrested
A cleaning crew arrived at an Airbnb residence in Alhambra last month where they found boxes that contained about 235 pounds of methamphetamine, police said Sunday.
Officers arrived at the home in the 1400 block of South Ethel Avenue around noon on May 24 where they discovered boxes full of the drugs, according to an Instagram post from the Alhambra Police Department.
Shortly after they arrived at the scene, police said they saw a U-Haul van returning to the location, according to Alhambra Police Sgt. Efren Tamayo.
Police got California man to admit to a murder that never happened. How is this possible?
Thomas Perez Jr. contacted police after his elderly father went missing. Soon after, he would be falsely accused of murder and locked in a psych ward, because police tricked him into believing he was a killer.
Police said the van “quickly” made a U-turn — “thinking they would get away” — but two people were later arrested on suspicion of transporting narcotics.
Tamayo said that details on the case were limited but said a Ring camera captured footage of the pair using the same van to transport the narcotics.
Airbnb was not immediately available to comment.
More to Read
More to Read
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.