Cleaners find 235 pounds of meth at Airbnb, then U-Haul arrives for pickup, police say; 2 arrested

Boxes containing about 235 pounds of methamphetamine were confiscated from an Airbnb on Ethel Avenue in Alhambra.

A cleaning crew arrived at an Airbnb residence in Alhambra last month where they found boxes that contained about 235 pounds of methamphetamine, police said Sunday.

Officers arrived at the home in the 1400 block of South Ethel Avenue around noon on May 24 where they discovered boxes full of the drugs, according to an Instagram post from the Alhambra Police Department.

Shortly after they arrived at the scene, police said they saw a U-Haul van returning to the location, according to Alhambra Police Sgt. Efren Tamayo.

Advertisement

Police said the van “quickly” made a U-turn — “thinking they would get away” — but two people were later arrested on suspicion of transporting narcotics.

Tamayo said that details on the case were limited but said a Ring camera captured footage of the pair using the same van to transport the narcotics.

Airbnb was not immediately available to comment.