2024 Día de Muertos at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Day of the Dead festivities at Hollywood Forever Cemetery made for a spirited outing to remember and honor the dearly departed.

By Raul RoaPhoto Editor 
Attendees of all ages wore colorful costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Luis Casas, 5, from Los Angeles, dressed up as Miguel from the movie “Coco” at the 2024 Día de Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Adina La Catrina poses at Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the Día de Muertos celebration on Oct. 26.
Suzie Vigil, 59, and her husband, Joseph Vigil, 63, of Palmdale, wear Dodgers-themed makeup at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Día de Muertos observance.
Maria Flores, 54, of Los Angeles, poses with three little mariachis. The artist, a.k.a. La Muerte Maria, attends the annual Hollywood Forever Cemetery Día de Muertos event.
Mimi Cortes, 39, of San Diego, poses in her monarch butterfly-themed outfit at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Luna Overton, 10, of Ventura, holds an offering in her hand at the Día de Muertos event.
Alma Romano, 5, of Oxnard, at the annual Día de Muertos event.
Erika Sanchez, 52, of Arleta, in her pink Catrina makeup at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Selina Linn, 46, of Tucson, shows off her homemade costume at the cemetery.
Mona Chandler, 56, from Azusa, wears her Loteria game outfit at the Día de Muertos event.
Renae Castillo, 34, of San Marcos, Calif., honors her sister.
Jose Gutierrez, 28, of Riverside, as the Swamp King.
Claire Toledo, 34, of Whittier, shows off her mechanical owl named Bubo.
A Catrina strikes a pose at the Día de Muertos event.
Paulina Catrina at Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the Día de Muertos celebration.
Savage Van Sage, 42, of Colorado Springs, Colo., strikes a pose.
Maria Flores, 54, of Los Angeles, as La Muerte Maria.
Mimi Cortes, 39, of San Diego, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the Día de Muertos event.
