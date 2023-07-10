Las Fotos Street Vendors: Merlin Alvarado

Photo gallery of street vendor Merlin Alvarado by Las Fotos Project
Merlin Alvarado Reyes prepares fruit cups accompanied by her daughter in front of the entrance of Madame Tussaud’s on Hollywood Blvd., in Hollywood on Monday June 26, 2023. (Meadows Stevens, Las Fotos Project/Las Fotos Project)
Merlin Alvarado displays a variety of mango, watermelon, kiwi, and other fruit on Hollywood Blvd and Orange Dr, on Monday June 26, 2023. (Meadows Stevens/Las Fotos Project)
Merlin Alvarado, right, and her eldest daughter cutting fruit on the busiest sidewalk in Hollywood on Monday June 26, 2023. (Meadows Stevens/Las Fotos Project)
Merlin Alvarado’s daughter, sitting, admires her mother at work on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd and Orange Dr. in Hollywood on Monday June 26, 2023. (Meadows Stevens/Las Fotos Project)
In addition to fruit staples like mango and watermelon, Merlin Alvarado sells other less common fruits such as kiwis, coconut and berries during the hot summer days, on Hollywood Blvd and Orange Dr. in Hollywood on Monday June 26, 2023. (Lauren Cho/Las Fotos Project)