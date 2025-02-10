Advertisement
A smiling woman practicing self-care, with a hairdresser and barber in the background
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos by Kristan Coronado,Melissa Cheyenne Pena,Alejandro R. Jimenez)
De Los

10 Latino-owned places in L.A. to show yourself some love

By Kamren Curiel

We all get caught up in the daily grind, working, tending family and trying to maintain relationships. Factor in chores such as cooking, cleaning and laundry — there’s hardly time for self-care.

Contrary to the way many of us were raised, caring for ourselves is not indulgent. It’s an act that should be taken seriously.

Whether it’s trying nail art for the first time, lengthening your lashes or relieving stress with a soothing massage, we have you covered with businesses dedicated to helping us look and feel good.

Here are 10 Latino-owned places to self-care, invigorate and show yourself some love.

Licensed manicuritst Paloma Celis, left, works on Karen Najera's nails at 213 Beauty Studio, at 412 w Whittier Blvd. Montebello, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
(Raul Roa/De Los)

213 Beauty Studio

Montebello Salon
By Kamren Curiel
East L.A. native Brianna Flores started her beauty career at 18 by working the Smashbox makeup counter at Macy’s in Downey. When the eyelash extension craze hit, the lash technician began seeing clients at home. The pandemic then forced her into her dad’s real estate office in Montebello.

Her business boomed and soon she opened her own studio with a full staff offering lash extensions, brow shaping and lamination, facials and waxing, among other services. An expert at intricate lash sets like anime-style and bottom lashes, Flores counts high-profile recording artists as clients. Creativity and collaboration are key to her success. Book here for a spot at this one-stop beauty shop.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Portrait of nail artist Kirstan Coronado at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
(Nalani Hernandez-Melo/For De Los)

PLAnty of Nails

Historic South-Central Salon
By Kamren Curiel
Created during the pandemic, this South L.A. nail art business is the brainchild of Kristan Coronado who turned her hobby of working on her friends and family’s nails into a home business after posting pictures online.

Her tiny designs include La Virgen de Guadalupe, graffiti-style sad girl pieces, brightly colored three-dimensional fish scales and a tribute to ’90s “Looney Tunes” and the Michael Jordan cult classic “Space Jam.” A set of hand-painted nails can take up to five hours to complete and clients book on a first-come, first-serve basis via Instagram usually on the 17th of each month (check bio for exact date). A single queer mama, Coronado offers exclusive memberships: $15 monthly for first dibs on cancellations, early booking calendar access and a $5 discount and a $70 monthly freestyle press-on nail delivery.
Read All Read Less
Details
Whittier, CA. Oct. 17, 2024 - Alejandra Dream Nails owner Alejandra Dominguez works on a client's nails at her salon located at 11713 1/4 Washington Blvd., in the city of Whittier, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Alejandra Dream Nails

Whittier Salon
By Kamren Curiel
Emblazoned on the window of this Whittier nail salon is “Latina-owned.” Located in a nondescript strip mall off Washington Boulevard, the mother-daughter salon owned by Alejandra Dominguez opened in 2021 and offers everything from acrylic and sculpted nails to overlay and Russian mani-pedis. Body sculpting, eyelash extensions and eyebrow laminations are also on the menu. The results are top-of-the-line quality nails sure to turn heads. Only by appointment with a $25 non-refundable deposit upon booking.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Oliver Rose Salon. Located at 1418 West 24th Street, Suite 2, Los Angeles, on Thursday May 30th, 2024.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

Oliver Rose Salon

Adams-Normandie Salon
By Kamren Curiel
Born and raised in West Adams, Salvadoran American Alba Sarmiento opened this neighborhood hair salon, located off Vermont Avenue, in 2019, a year before COVID-19 closed the industry down.

To stay afloat, she delivered hair kits to clients so they could do their own touch-ups at home and entered Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation raffles. Today, the Vidal Sassoon-trained stylist’s salon is alive, thriving and offers professional cuts and good vibes. Named after her son and daughter, Sarmiento works hard to maintain a family while creating a clean, safe and inviting salon. Call (213) 662-5808 to schedule an appointment.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Client getting a pixicut at Folklore Salon & Barber.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

Folklore Salon & Barber

Cypress Park Salon
By Kamren Curiel
Originally opened in Echo Park in 2011, when owner Pony Lee Musgrave was going through a gender transition, Folklore Salon & Barber carved out a safe space for folks navigating similar experiences.

Today, it’s considered one of the first openly queer-owned-and-operated salons in L.A., with two locations — in Cypress Park and Long Beach — offering the LGBTQ+ community and its allies a place to get their hair done by an all-queer staff. Centered on visibility and artistic expression, pricing is based on the length and complexity of the haircut, not gender or ethnicity.

Folklore organizes donation-based haircuts, film screenings and vendor pop-ups while remaining true to its slogan: “A Place for Dames, Gents, + Folks In-Between.”
Read All Read Less
Route Details

The Beauty Lab

Sylmar Salon
By Kamren Curiel
Born in Mexico and raised in Panorama City, Jessica Abalos was enrolled in her high school’s police academy before pursuing her dream of working in the beauty industry. When her sister and friends kept asking her to do their hair, she decided to enroll in a hairstylist program before studying cosmetology at Western Beauty Institute.

After honing her craft at Suastegui Hair Studio in San Fernando for six years, she converted her garage into a one-chair studio. Five years later, she opened the Beauty Lab in Sylmar. Abalos is a proud immigrant who strives to create a safe space for clients to relax, relieve stress and pamper themselves.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A woman giving a client a facial.
(Desuar Spa)

Desuar Spa

Downtown L.A. Day Spa
By Kamren Curiel
Desuar owner Deisy Suarez-Giles started making mud masks and scrubs as a 6-year-old at home in the Dominican Republic before immigrating to Brooklyn, N.Y., with her family.

At 10, she started assisting Mary Kay and Avon representatives, and then later soaked up skincare and makeup knowledge working at cosmetics counters in major department stores in New York City.

In 2007, Suarez-Giles moved to L.A. and, after a brief stint running a spa inside a North Hollywood salon, started offering facials, massages, skin treatments and beauty services out of her home.

In 2014, she opened her first day spa in downtown L.A. and today has three with locations that include Hollywood and Monterey. With a degree in spa and hospitality management from UC Irvine, the licensed esthetician, certified massage therapist and published author believes in making spas accessible by providing high-end experiences at reasonable prices.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Exterior of Grey Matter in Los Angeles
(Google street view)

Grey Matter

Fairfax Salon
By Kamren Curiel
Located on La Brea Avenue in Mid-Wilshire, this high-end barber shop was opened in 2014 by Puerto Rico native Joey Nieves and Filipino Canadian influencer Vince Garcia.

Nieves moved to L.A. to step up his barber game and teamed up with Garcia, whose celebrity clientele list includes LeBron James as featured on the HBO talk show “The Shop.”

Trained with Paul Mitchell, Nieves has more than 23 years of experience cutting hair in addition to assembling a team of professional barbers offering top-of-the-line cuts.

Durango native Sway Navarro, business consultant Sirag Khorshed and criminal justice and psychology major-turned-barber Claudia Lucatero are some of the names behind the black leather chairs. Grey Matter gives back to the community by offering a barber mentorship program for youth and hosting food and toy drives.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Elysian Barbershop, at 5118 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles on Thursday May 30th, 2024.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

Elysian Barbershop

East Hollywood Salon
By Kamren Curiel
On a mission to bring a neighborhood vibe to Hollywood, Elysian Barbershop owner Victor Bañuelos created a vintage atmosphere that speaks to the barbers who cut in this cozy shop’s brown leather chairs.

Opened in 2019, the business weathered the pandemic and came back strong with barbers Joseph “Sucio” Estrada, Mike Centeno, Alejandro Mazuera, Sal Aguilar and Emanuel “Manny” Delatorre offering classic cuts.

Equipped with forest green styling stations, a record player and a craft beer-stocked fridge, this is the spot for an elevated old-school barbershop experience. Back-to-school supply drives, Halloween costume parties and fundraisers for Barbers for Baja, a nonprofit that provides medical supplies and scholarships, are just some of the ways this place creates community.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Owner Rigoberto Sanchez at Barbershop Las Flores
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

Barbershop Las Flores

Koreatown Barber
By Kamren Curiel
Born in Mexico and raised in Anaheim, Rigoberto “Rigo” Sanchez opened this classic Koreatown barbershop in 2022. Providing friendly, unpretentious customer service with quality haircuts for all adults and children 10 and older, the salon is styled with congas, Latinx art and black leather salon chairs.

Sanchez assembled a team of barbers, including Bebo Garcia, Tali Li and Whitney Dinneweth, who hold it down for K-Town. Hot towels for beard service keeps clients coming back for more. By appointment only.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

