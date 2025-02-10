10 Latino-owned places in L.A. to show yourself some love
We all get caught up in the daily grind, working, tending family and trying to maintain relationships. Factor in chores such as cooking, cleaning and laundry — there’s hardly time for self-care.
Contrary to the way many of us were raised, caring for ourselves is not indulgent. It’s an act that should be taken seriously.
Whether it’s trying nail art for the first time, lengthening your lashes or relieving stress with a soothing massage, we have you covered with businesses dedicated to helping us look and feel good.
Here are 10 Latino-owned places to self-care, invigorate and show yourself some love.
213 Beauty Studio
Her business boomed and soon she opened her own studio with a full staff offering lash extensions, brow shaping and lamination, facials and waxing, among other services. An expert at intricate lash sets like anime-style and bottom lashes, Flores counts high-profile recording artists as clients. Creativity and collaboration are key to her success. Book here for a spot at this one-stop beauty shop.
PLAnty of Nails
Her tiny designs include La Virgen de Guadalupe, graffiti-style sad girl pieces, brightly colored three-dimensional fish scales and a tribute to ’90s “Looney Tunes” and the Michael Jordan cult classic “Space Jam.” A set of hand-painted nails can take up to five hours to complete and clients book on a first-come, first-serve basis via Instagram usually on the 17th of each month (check bio for exact date). A single queer mama, Coronado offers exclusive memberships: $15 monthly for first dibs on cancellations, early booking calendar access and a $5 discount and a $70 monthly freestyle press-on nail delivery.
Alejandra Dream Nails
Oliver Rose Salon
To stay afloat, she delivered hair kits to clients so they could do their own touch-ups at home and entered Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation raffles. Today, the Vidal Sassoon-trained stylist’s salon is alive, thriving and offers professional cuts and good vibes. Named after her son and daughter, Sarmiento works hard to maintain a family while creating a clean, safe and inviting salon. Call (213) 662-5808 to schedule an appointment.
Folklore Salon & Barber
Today, it’s considered one of the first openly queer-owned-and-operated salons in L.A., with two locations — in Cypress Park and Long Beach — offering the LGBTQ+ community and its allies a place to get their hair done by an all-queer staff. Centered on visibility and artistic expression, pricing is based on the length and complexity of the haircut, not gender or ethnicity.
Folklore organizes donation-based haircuts, film screenings and vendor pop-ups while remaining true to its slogan: “A Place for Dames, Gents, + Folks In-Between.”
The Beauty Lab
After honing her craft at Suastegui Hair Studio in San Fernando for six years, she converted her garage into a one-chair studio. Five years later, she opened the Beauty Lab in Sylmar. Abalos is a proud immigrant who strives to create a safe space for clients to relax, relieve stress and pamper themselves.
Desuar Spa
At 10, she started assisting Mary Kay and Avon representatives, and then later soaked up skincare and makeup knowledge working at cosmetics counters in major department stores in New York City.
In 2007, Suarez-Giles moved to L.A. and, after a brief stint running a spa inside a North Hollywood salon, started offering facials, massages, skin treatments and beauty services out of her home.
In 2014, she opened her first day spa in downtown L.A. and today has three with locations that include Hollywood and Monterey. With a degree in spa and hospitality management from UC Irvine, the licensed esthetician, certified massage therapist and published author believes in making spas accessible by providing high-end experiences at reasonable prices.
Grey Matter
Nieves moved to L.A. to step up his barber game and teamed up with Garcia, whose celebrity clientele list includes LeBron James as featured on the HBO talk show “The Shop.”
Trained with Paul Mitchell, Nieves has more than 23 years of experience cutting hair in addition to assembling a team of professional barbers offering top-of-the-line cuts.
Durango native Sway Navarro, business consultant Sirag Khorshed and criminal justice and psychology major-turned-barber Claudia Lucatero are some of the names behind the black leather chairs. Grey Matter gives back to the community by offering a barber mentorship program for youth and hosting food and toy drives.
Elysian Barbershop
Opened in 2019, the business weathered the pandemic and came back strong with barbers Joseph “Sucio” Estrada, Mike Centeno, Alejandro Mazuera, Sal Aguilar and Emanuel “Manny” Delatorre offering classic cuts.
Equipped with forest green styling stations, a record player and a craft beer-stocked fridge, this is the spot for an elevated old-school barbershop experience. Back-to-school supply drives, Halloween costume parties and fundraisers for Barbers for Baja, a nonprofit that provides medical supplies and scholarships, are just some of the ways this place creates community.
Barbershop Las Flores
Sanchez assembled a team of barbers, including Bebo Garcia, Tali Li and Whitney Dinneweth, who hold it down for K-Town. Hot towels for beard service keeps clients coming back for more. By appointment only.
