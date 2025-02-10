10 Latino-owned places in L.A. to show yourself some love

We all get caught up in the daily grind, working, tending family and trying to maintain relationships. Factor in chores such as cooking, cleaning and laundry — there’s hardly time for self-care.

Contrary to the way many of us were raised, caring for ourselves is not indulgent. It’s an act that should be taken seriously.

Whether it’s trying nail art for the first time, lengthening your lashes or relieving stress with a soothing massage, we have you covered with businesses dedicated to helping us look and feel good.

Here are 10 Latino-owned places to self-care, invigorate and show yourself some love.