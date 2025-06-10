Doechii condemns Trump for ‘ruthless attacks’ on Los Angeles in BET Awards acceptance speech

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii denounced the “ruthless attacks” on Los Angeles by the federal government while accepting the BET Award for female hip-hop artist on Monday night.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest,” the “Denial Is a River” singer said. “And I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?”

On Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted workplace raids in L.A.’s garment district. Agents detained workers inside Ambiance Apparel, prompting protests.

On Saturday morning, ICE agents gathered inside a gated industrial park in Paramount near a Home Depot. Word of their presence spread on social medial, which prompted protesters to arrive. Federal agents and sheriff’s deputies fired tear gas and flash-bang rounds at the demonstrators, who threw items toward them.

In response, President Trump deployed roughly 2,000 National Guard and 700 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton to protect federal agents.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people,” Doechii said. “For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza, we all deserve to live in hope and not in fear.”

Doechii was not the only artist to publicly criticize the president and the federal government during the ceremony. Before singer Ledisi took the stage, actor, writer and producer Tyler Perry called out Hollywood studios for their silence in times when “politicians are removing books from libraries, history and names from government buildings.”

“This is not the time to be silent, this is not the time to give up — this is the time to dig in and keep leaving footprints everywhere you go.”