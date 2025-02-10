Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Entertainment

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
10 Best places to experience latino nightlife in los angeles.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photos by Jill Connelly / Los Angeles Times, James Carbone / For De Los, Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
De Los

10 places to explore the best of L.A.’s Latino nightlife

By Cerys DaviesStaff Writer 

In a city with over 4.8 millon Latinos, dimly lit neighborhood bars, hand-crafted cervezas and energetic dance floors are only a glimpse into what L.A.’s Latino nightlife can offer.

As the night comes alive with a mariachi’s resounding grito or as Garifuna drums echo through downtown, hot spots like the club atmosphere of the Mayan or historic bars like La Cita prioritize a night of partying.

Other places like the Central American pop-up Ambiente Central and the queer reggaeton Preciosa Night focus on celebrating community and providing lively safe spaces. Even when looking to have a more casual night, venues like the Laugh Factory host a weekly Spanglish night and Boyle Heights’ the Paramount regularly spotlights local Latino musicians.

From Highland Park to Pico Rivera and East Los Angeles, here are 10 of the best bars, clubs, parties and venues that embrace Latinidad.

Showing  Places
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Packed bar at La Cita in downtown Los Angeles.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

La Cita

Downtown L.A. Bar
Located in the heart of historic downtown Los Angeles, across from the Angel’s Flight Railway, La Cita is one of L.A.’s most versatile bars. The bar has been a hub for sports fans and Latin music fans alike since the 1960s with its large mural of the Mexican flag and bright yellow signage. Functioning as live music venue, a nightclub and a sports bar, their nightly events equally encompass all things L.A. and Latin music.

The bar is open seven days a week, each day features a different theme from “Tropico Tuesdays” to “Perreo Wednesdays” and “Cumbia vs 90s.” With both an indoor lounge area, dance floor and outdoor patio, the space lends itself to reggaeton DJs, live cumbia bands and even a build your own Bloody Mary bar. Whether you’re looking to sip a margarita under downtown’s towering skyline, celebrate the Dodgers in a sea of Angelenos or find the perfect perreo partner, La Cita is where it can happen.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Brewjeria Company, Pico Rivera: flight of four and single pint (beer names not available), indoors
(Melissa Hidalgo)

Brewjeria

Pico Rivera Craft Brewery
The tap list at Brewjeria in Pico Rivera captures the owners’ L.A. upbringing in each of its products.

Serving brews like Tomo La Flor, a Selena Quintanilla-inspired drink; Las Domestic Workers, a collaboration with the United Farmworkers; and its signature blonde Rubia Fuerte, Brewjeria incorporates the owners’ experiences and reflects the city by using clever Spanglish phrases and names to describe its flavors.

Founded in 2010 by a group of friends who grew up in South L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley, these “Brewjos” prioritize creating high-quality craft beer and giving back to the community. Often collaborating with small Latino businesses like Latinx With Plants and nonprofits like Plaza de la Raza, they typically create a special-edition brew where a portion of the proceeds benefit various groups in need.

Brewjeria’s first taproom is located right off Whittier Boulevard in Pico Rivera. The dimly lit space consists of an indoor lounge among the brewing tanks and an outdoor patio complete with picnic tables — where families will often grab a board game to play. A second location recently opened in Chula Vista.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Neon sign that says "Chatterbox, cocktails"
(Chatterbox Comedy Night)

Chatterbox Comedy Night

Covina Comedy Show
Within the sea of Covina’s strip malls, a bright LED arrow points toward local bar Chatterbox. Every Sunday night, the traditional dive bar hosts “the best comedy show in L.A. that’s not in L.A.” The weekly stand up event features a majority of well-seasoned (and mostly Latino) comedians. Sharing jokes about politics, religion and dead-beat dads, this unpretentious spot knows how to pack in a laugh.

The show has a rotating lineup of both hosts and comics like podcasters Mario Rodriguez and Dominic Angel depending on the week. In addition to the official comedy show, the bar hosts a more amateur open mic night on Thursdays where comedians of all experience levels are welcome to try out some material. Even though it is a bit of a drive out of L.A., these community-driven stand-up sets are usually a night to remember.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Bartender Bryant Joel Orozco of Long Beach, makes a non-alcoholic drink
(Jill Connelly/DeLos)

Bar Nuda

Bar
Instead of centering a night out onalcohol, Bar Nuda’s slogan is “Drink to Remember.” The pop-up bar travels around L.A. sharing functional cocktails in alcohol-free party spaces. Whether it’s at a salsa class, a live cumbia concert or a morning mediation, founder Pablo Murillo started Bar Nuda to provide an experience for people to connect without the pressures of drinking. Serving Mexican-inspired cocktails using native herbs, the bar often collaborates with fellow small businesses, such as Latinas Who Meditate and De Buena Planta, to create an inclusive atmosphere for its multifaceted events.

Their menu is constantly changing depending on the venue and the pop-up’s theme. Instead of offering a typical, nonalcoholic beer, Bar Nuda crafts drinks with natural, health-focused components — like the immunity -oosting chuchupaste or various natural tea blends.
Read All Read Less
Details
Advertisement
Alchemy craft inside the Blvd. Market at 6th and Whittier Blvd., in Montebello on Saturday Feb. 17, 2024.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Alchemy Craft

Montebello Craft Brewery
Alchemy Craft is the only bar in Montebello’s trendy food hall Blvd Mrkt. Among the marketplace’s food vendors, the petite bar offers a selection of drinks from independent wineries and breweries across the country. From serving beer botas at Oktubrefest and hosting paint-and-sip nights, it has become an essential part of the Mrkt’s nighttime events.

The bar may appear small but its menu remains vast and ever-changing — serving beverages like a Mexican lollipop slushie, chamoy-rimmed micheladas and hibiscus fidelio margaritas. When it comes to their beer selection, Alchemy regularly hosts tap takeovers where different L.A. breweries serve their brews. For the wine drinkers (and all of the other customers), it hosts the Wine Down, where local musicians perform on Wednesday nights.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Laugh Factory is a staple in the Los Angeles stand-up comedy scene.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Spanglish Night at the Laugh Factory

Long Beach Comedy Club
The Laugh Factory is a staple in the Los Angeles stand-up comedy scene. And every Wednesday, the Long Beach location hosts a Spanglish night. Created by actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez, the lineup of comedians welcomes everyone but focuses on Latino comedians whose sets are mostly in Spanglish.

Located in the Pike shopping center, the stage is complete with the Laugh Factory’s iconic logo, colorful arches, a microphone and a stool. Waitresses come around to each table, taking orders to fulfill the two-drink minimum as the host tells a few warm-up jokes. The night is filled with lighthearted banter about immigration, eating pozole at an infamous “family carne asada” and a Latino mother’s use of chanclas.

This midweek stand-up show allows for a more intimate set with some of L.A.’s rising Latino comedians.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Paramount - a community staple.
(The Paramount)

The Paramount

Boyle Heights Live Music Venue
For more than a century, the Paramount has brought live music to Boyle Heights. As one of the last standing ballroom venues, the space showcases performers across all genres, from punk and indie bands to cumbia and bachata groups. Although not exclusive to Latino musicians, many of their shows do feature different iterations of Latin music — like themed tamborazo nights and salsa lessons.

Over the years, iconic entertainers like Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Stevie Wonder and Sonny and Cher have all performed in the 400-person space. After a major remodel in 2010, the venue now lives atop of artisan pizza restaurant Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. Taking up the entire second floor, the Paramount’s stage stands about waist-high, with an indoor bar to one side and a small, covered patio to the other.

Complete with flashing lights and booming acoustics, the small venue is more than just a place to catch live music but rather a place to embrace L.A.’s rich history.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Nativo Bar in Highland Park
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Nativo

Highland Park Bar
Opened by Highland Park resident and co-owner Gabriel Paredes, Nativo is a tribute to his Mexican heritage and roots in the Northeast L.A. community. Paredes, alongside Dominic Saldaña and Corissa Hernandez Paredes, the trio brings the York Avenue cocktail bar and restaurant to life every Friday night as vinyl DJs bring a new sound to the space — sometimes playing oldies, salsa, cumbia or norteño.

Their brightly colored dwelling is complete with indoor restaurant space and an outdoor Astroturf patio where most of the dancing takes place. For dinner, the menu consists of Paredes family recipes with a few modern twists, like mole verde tacos, aguachiles and esquite. Nativo offers a variety of specialty cocktails — such as the lemony mezcal York Blvd and the Oaxacan Milk Punch, a milky take on Oaxacan rum — as well as a large selection of tequila and agave spirits. With happy hour all day on Thursday, Nativo brings a more lively party spirit to a traditional cocktail bar.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Julianna Aguirre Martinez enjoys food during the Ambiente Central night at HIGH TIDE.
(Ringo Chiu/For Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Ambiente Central

Downtown L.A. Party
Between booming Garifuna drums and fluid DJ sets, Ambiente Central turns downtown Los Angeles bar High Tide to a full-blown celebration of L.A.’s Central American population. The monthly party, founded by city residents Julianna Aguirre Martinez, Henry Aguerca and Adrian Garcia, was born out of their desire to re-create the nostalgic feeling of family parties. Featuring a lively mix of vintage and contemporary Latin hits, the function is centered on dancing.

“These sounds are something that we were raised with and we still keep them close to us to this day,” said Julianna Aguirre Martinez. “There’s a lot of people who were raised with these same sounds, but at a certain point, they might have grown distant to them.”

In addition to celebrating music and community, Ambiente Central highlights Pupusas with a Purpose, a program hosted by the nonprofit Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatence. Partygoers can enjoy a variety of Central American dishes like pupusas, baledas, platanos and casamiento as a late-night snack.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
DJ Preciosa plays reggaeton and hip hop music for the clubbers dance party during Preciosa Night a queer woman focus event that welcomes all members of the LGBTQIA+ community at the Vigil in Los Angeles on Friday, July 12, 2024.
(James Carbone For De Los)

Preciosa Night

Party
Preciosa Night has become a tradition to L.A.’s queer community with its bass-heavy reggaeton track that fills the packed dance floor. The semi-monthly pop-up party takes place at different venues around L.A. like Don Quixote and the Teragram Ballroom. Turning each place into a queer-friendly nightclub, founders Eden and Jay Trevino set out with a goal of making a safe place for people to embrace their Latin heritage.

Each month the party takes on a different theme — whether it’s Mexican Independence weekend or Halloween. Featuring a lineup of queer DJs, local drag performers and sometimes burlesque dancers, a night with Preciosa is about feeling comfortable to express yourself and being true to who you are. In addition to their nightclub parties, they also host speed dating and friend dating events.
Read All Read Less
Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement