10 places to explore the best of L.A.’s Latino nightlife

In a city with over 4.8 millon Latinos, dimly lit neighborhood bars, hand-crafted cervezas and energetic dance floors are only a glimpse into what L.A.’s Latino nightlife can offer.

As the night comes alive with a mariachi’s resounding grito or as Garifuna drums echo through downtown, hot spots like the club atmosphere of the Mayan or historic bars like La Cita prioritize a night of partying.

Other places like the Central American pop-up Ambiente Central and the queer reggaeton Preciosa Night focus on celebrating community and providing lively safe spaces. Even when looking to have a more casual night, venues like the Laugh Factory host a weekly Spanglish night and Boyle Heights’ the Paramount regularly spotlights local Latino musicians.

From Highland Park to Pico Rivera and East Los Angeles, here are 10 of the best bars, clubs, parties and venues that embrace Latinidad.