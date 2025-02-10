10 places to explore the best of L.A.’s Latino nightlife
In a city with over 4.8 millon Latinos, dimly lit neighborhood bars, hand-crafted cervezas and energetic dance floors are only a glimpse into what L.A.’s Latino nightlife can offer.
As the night comes alive with a mariachi’s resounding grito or as Garifuna drums echo through downtown, hot spots like the club atmosphere of the Mayan or historic bars like La Cita prioritize a night of partying.
Other places like the Central American pop-up Ambiente Central and the queer reggaeton Preciosa Night focus on celebrating community and providing lively safe spaces. Even when looking to have a more casual night, venues like the Laugh Factory host a weekly Spanglish night and Boyle Heights’ the Paramount regularly spotlights local Latino musicians.
From Highland Park to Pico Rivera and East Los Angeles, here are 10 of the best bars, clubs, parties and venues that embrace Latinidad.
La Cita
The bar is open seven days a week, each day features a different theme from “Tropico Tuesdays” to “Perreo Wednesdays” and “Cumbia vs 90s.” With both an indoor lounge area, dance floor and outdoor patio, the space lends itself to reggaeton DJs, live cumbia bands and even a build your own Bloody Mary bar. Whether you’re looking to sip a margarita under downtown’s towering skyline, celebrate the Dodgers in a sea of Angelenos or find the perfect perreo partner, La Cita is where it can happen.
Brewjeria
Serving brews like Tomo La Flor, a Selena Quintanilla-inspired drink; Las Domestic Workers, a collaboration with the United Farmworkers; and its signature blonde Rubia Fuerte, Brewjeria incorporates the owners’ experiences and reflects the city by using clever Spanglish phrases and names to describe its flavors.
Founded in 2010 by a group of friends who grew up in South L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley, these “Brewjos” prioritize creating high-quality craft beer and giving back to the community. Often collaborating with small Latino businesses like Latinx With Plants and nonprofits like Plaza de la Raza, they typically create a special-edition brew where a portion of the proceeds benefit various groups in need.
Brewjeria’s first taproom is located right off Whittier Boulevard in Pico Rivera. The dimly lit space consists of an indoor lounge among the brewing tanks and an outdoor patio complete with picnic tables — where families will often grab a board game to play. A second location recently opened in Chula Vista.
Chatterbox Comedy Night
The show has a rotating lineup of both hosts and comics like podcasters Mario Rodriguez and Dominic Angel depending on the week. In addition to the official comedy show, the bar hosts a more amateur open mic night on Thursdays where comedians of all experience levels are welcome to try out some material. Even though it is a bit of a drive out of L.A., these community-driven stand-up sets are usually a night to remember.
Bar Nuda
Their menu is constantly changing depending on the venue and the pop-up’s theme. Instead of offering a typical, nonalcoholic beer, Bar Nuda crafts drinks with natural, health-focused components — like the immunity -oosting chuchupaste or various natural tea blends.
Alchemy Craft
The bar may appear small but its menu remains vast and ever-changing — serving beverages like a Mexican lollipop slushie, chamoy-rimmed micheladas and hibiscus fidelio margaritas. When it comes to their beer selection, Alchemy regularly hosts tap takeovers where different L.A. breweries serve their brews. For the wine drinkers (and all of the other customers), it hosts the Wine Down, where local musicians perform on Wednesday nights.
Spanglish Night at the Laugh Factory
Located in the Pike shopping center, the stage is complete with the Laugh Factory’s iconic logo, colorful arches, a microphone and a stool. Waitresses come around to each table, taking orders to fulfill the two-drink minimum as the host tells a few warm-up jokes. The night is filled with lighthearted banter about immigration, eating pozole at an infamous “family carne asada” and a Latino mother’s use of chanclas.
This midweek stand-up show allows for a more intimate set with some of L.A.’s rising Latino comedians.
The Paramount
Over the years, iconic entertainers like Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Stevie Wonder and Sonny and Cher have all performed in the 400-person space. After a major remodel in 2010, the venue now lives atop of artisan pizza restaurant Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. Taking up the entire second floor, the Paramount’s stage stands about waist-high, with an indoor bar to one side and a small, covered patio to the other.
Complete with flashing lights and booming acoustics, the small venue is more than just a place to catch live music but rather a place to embrace L.A.’s rich history.
Nativo
Their brightly colored dwelling is complete with indoor restaurant space and an outdoor Astroturf patio where most of the dancing takes place. For dinner, the menu consists of Paredes family recipes with a few modern twists, like mole verde tacos, aguachiles and esquite. Nativo offers a variety of specialty cocktails — such as the lemony mezcal York Blvd and the Oaxacan Milk Punch, a milky take on Oaxacan rum — as well as a large selection of tequila and agave spirits. With happy hour all day on Thursday, Nativo brings a more lively party spirit to a traditional cocktail bar.
Ambiente Central
“These sounds are something that we were raised with and we still keep them close to us to this day,” said Julianna Aguirre Martinez. “There’s a lot of people who were raised with these same sounds, but at a certain point, they might have grown distant to them.”
In addition to celebrating music and community, Ambiente Central highlights Pupusas with a Purpose, a program hosted by the nonprofit Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatence. Partygoers can enjoy a variety of Central American dishes like pupusas, baledas, platanos and casamiento as a late-night snack.
Preciosa Night
Each month the party takes on a different theme — whether it’s Mexican Independence weekend or Halloween. Featuring a lineup of queer DJs, local drag performers and sometimes burlesque dancers, a night with Preciosa is about feeling comfortable to express yourself and being true to who you are. In addition to their nightclub parties, they also host speed dating and friend dating events.
The Latinx experience chronicled
