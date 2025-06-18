Hermanos Gutiérrez will make national television debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Hermanos Gutiérrez are heading to late-night.

Known for their dreamy, guitar-heavy instrumental tracks that fuse Latin music with spaghetti western sounds, the Ecuadorian-Swiss duo will take a break from their current European tour to make their national television debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, June 24.

“We are incredibly honored to be performing on national TV for the very first time,” Hermanos Gutiérrez told The Times. “Sharing our music with the world means so much to us, and we can’t wait to step onto that stage.”

The siblings, Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, released their sixth studio album, “Sonido Cósmico,” last summer to critical acclaim. It was the second consecutive LP produced by Dan Auerbach, the Black Keys frontman, and released via his record label, Easy Eye Sound.

Hermanos Gutiérrez were tapped to perform at Coachella last year and recently had sold-out performances at L.A.’s Greek Theatre and Mexico City’s Teatro Metropólitan.

The band announced on Instagram in April that they were following their summer tour across Europe with a 12-date turn across the U.S. Hermanos Gutiérrez will bring their psychedelic atmospheric sound to California with a stop in Saratoga on Sept. 19, followed by a show in Ojai the following night.

The duo recently collaborated with Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade on her latest album, “Cancionera,” and will be featured in Adrian Quesada’s upcoming “Boleros Psicodélicos II,” which will be released on June 27.