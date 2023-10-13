52 ways to celebrate Día de Muertos in L.A. and O.C.

From large-scale festivals to educational workshops, Día de Muertos is being celebrated across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Whether you’re participating in nightly novenario processions or learning how to decorate a calavera, this time is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died and honor their memory.

Many event organizers are encouraging this sentiment with community ofrendas where the public can contribute photos of friends, family, pets and even their favorite celebrity they want to celebrate.

De Los is taking part in the holiday by building a community altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 24th Day of the Dead celebration Oct. 28. Attendees will get a chance to contribute their own ofrenda cards to add to the altar. It will also include photos and memories submitted via our digital ofrenda. Anyone can submit a memory of a loved one to be published online. Submissions to the digital ofrenda open Monday.

If you want to take part in honoring the dead, here’s a list of places celebrating Día de Muertos in Southern California.