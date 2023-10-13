Advertisement
An image created for Día de los Muertos.
(Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los)
De Los

52 ways to celebrate Día de Muertos in L.A. and O.C.

By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
From large-scale festivals to educational workshops, Día de Muertos is being celebrated across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Whether you’re participating in nightly novenario processions or learning how to decorate a calavera, this time is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died and honor their memory.

Many event organizers are encouraging this sentiment with community ofrendas where the public can contribute photos of friends, family, pets and even their favorite celebrity they want to celebrate.

De Los is taking part in the holiday by building a community altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 24th Day of the Dead celebration Oct. 28. Attendees will get a chance to contribute their own ofrenda cards to add to the altar. It will also include photos and memories submitted via our digital ofrenda. Anyone can submit a memory of a loved one to be published online. Submissions to the digital ofrenda open Monday.

If you want to take part in honoring the dead, here’s a list of places celebrating Día de Muertos in Southern California.

Four young girls dressed in traditional dresses with their faces painted as calaveras.
(Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation )

Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival

Downtown L.A. Event
By Karen Garcia
The Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation will host the Día de los Muertos Festival from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2. The festival, which has been held for more than 35 years has evolved to incorporate the pre-Colombian Aztec, Mayan and Catholic rituals surrounding death. The day’s events begin with a traditional Mayan blessing and soul cleansing and are followed by a procession. Free pan dulce and beverages are offered to all in attendance. Community altars will be on display during the nine days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entertainment and face painting will be available starting at 11 a.m. in October and at 4 p.m. in November.
Centro Cultural de México Noche de Altares

Santa Ana Event
By Karen Garcia
Volunteers are coming together once again to create Centro Cultural de México’s 21st Noche de Altares from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. The community-based event is a Día de Muertos celebration where families, students, local organizations and businesses come together to create an authentic cultural experience that reflects Mexican tradition and what makes up Santa Ana today. Attendees can expect performances, live music, children’s face painting, free workshops and local food and art vendors.
Two dolls sit in front of a vintage blue car that has a sugar skull on it and a picture frame in the front seat.
(Debi Del Grande)

Día y Noche de los Muertos by Hollywood Forever

Hollywood Event
By Karen Garcia
Hollywood Forever will host its 24th Día de los Muertos celebration Oct. 28, and this year’s theme is “Masks of Mexico: Life and Death in the Mask.”

The celebration, named Día y Noche de Los Muertos, hosts separate day and evening events. The Día portion is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a children’s plaza, altars, musical acts, art exhibitions, traditional dance, arts and crafts vendors and culinary vendors. The Noche portion is from 5 p.m. to midnight and has similar activities but without the children’s programming. Both events have altar and costume contests. Visit the event website for more information on how to participate. Tickets start at $35 for the Día event and $60 for Noche.
Woman with calavera face painting.

Self Help Graphics Día de Muertos Season

East Los Angeles Library
Self Help Graphics is hosting free family workshops at the East Los Angeles County Library leading up to a celebration of Día de Muertos at the start of November. From noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28, the community is invited to create papel picado, paper marigolds, an ofrenda paper cut-out and calca magnets. All materials are provided at the workshops, and registration is encouraged.

On Nov. 4, the celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a procession at Mariachi Plaza that then makes its way to Civic Center Park for a festival-like event from 3 to 8 p.m. The festival will include live entertainment, arts and crafts, artisan vendors, community altars and a photo booth.
Museum of Latin American Art's Day of the Dead Family Festival

Long Beach Event
By Karen Garcia
The Museum of Latin American Art will host its annual Day of the Dead Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The free festival will include more than 36 merchants, nine food stations, beer and wine, and sweets for the kids — and the kids at heart. Guests can also expect performances, a live DJ, a face-painting station, a children’s sugar skull workshop and a printmaking station. Attendees are encouraged to wear Day of the Dead regalia and enter to win prizes in the Catrina/Catrine costume contest. Live judging is at 2 p.m.
A community altar is covered with marigolds and photos of deceased loved ones.
(Ashley Santisteven)

Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival

Downey Event
By Karen Garcia
The 10th Día de los Muertos Art Festival will include live music, ballet folklorico, Aztec dancers, car altar displays, a bilingual puppet show and food trucks. This free community event will take place at the Downey Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21. If you would like to participate in the community altar, you can drop off a photo and special item to display.
Skulls, food and candles are offerings to honor a loved one on this altar.
(Vanessa Crocini for Grand Park)

Grand Park's downtown Día de los Muertos

Downtown L.A. Event
By Karen Garcia
Gloria Molina Grand Park’s downtown Día de los Muertos is once again honoring people, places and ideas that merit reverence and commemoration at its free event. The park will welcome guests to contribute to a community altar and stroll through the park to view 19 altars made by professional artists, local organizations and community partners from Oct. 21 to Nov. 2.
Read AllRead Less
Viva la Vida Día de Muertos Festival

Santa Ana Event
By Karen Garcia
The ninth Viva la Vida Día de Muertos Festival is coming to Santa Ana from 2 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4. Viva la Vida features traditional altares built by community members and organizations, artisan vendors, music and food trucks. This year’s festival will take place on 4th Street between Ross and Broadway streets. Organizers are still accepting online applications to reserve a space to build an altar that will be on display during the event festivities.
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents Día de Los Muertos Family Day

Downtown L.A. Event
By Karen Garcia
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes is hosting Día de los Muertos Family Day, a free community event starting at noon Oct. 29. In the spirit of celebrating life and death, families are welcome to learn about the historical and cultural significance of Day of the Dead traditions. Activities include live music and dance, and art workshops. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Claremont Heritage hosts Día de los Muertos

Claremont Event
By Karen Garcia
Claremont Heritage will host Día de los Muertos between Claremont Depot and Shelton Park on Harvard Avenue. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Attendees can expect ofrendas, entertainment, children’s activities, food truck vendors and face painting.
Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead

Santa Ana Museum
By Karen Garcia
Bowers Museum will host a free family-friendly Mexican Day of the Dead festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. The event is part of the Bower Museum’s monthly free family festival series and includes face painting, art projects and live performances.
Mid City Mercado's inaugural Día de Muertos Block Party

West Adams Event
By Karen Garcia
Mid City Mercado, in partnership with Los Angles County District 10 Councilwoman Heather Hutt, is hosting its inaugural Día de los Muertos Festival Block Party from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. The event includes interactive workshops, a community mural, altars and shopping at the mercadito. The family-friendly event also features live music, dance performances, face painting, food trucks and a Ferris wheel.
An ofrenda with photos and marigolds.
(Krystal Mendez)

Buena Park Elks' Día de Muertos exhibit

Buena Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Buena Park Elks Marketplace is having its second Día de Muertos exhibit from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The event is free for all and includes vendors, food trucks, music, photo ops and a kids zone. Those attending are invited to place photos of lost loved ones on the community altar or add their name to their memorial tree. Organizers welcome everyone to come learn about the altar adorned with marigolds, candles and photographs.
St. Isidore Historical Plaza Día de los Muertos

Los Alamitos Event
By Karen Garcia
St. Isidore Historical Plaza is hosting a free Día de los Muertos event from 2 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28. The event includes music by Bumptown, an altar contest, a Día de los Muertos-themed costume contest and food. Reserving an altar space costs $35, and you can do so by calling (562) 596-9918.
Two people dance
(Piero F. Giunti)

Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival

Lincoln Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival is a free family event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1. The outdoor celebration will include an art exhibition, ofrendas by local artists, main stage performances, hands-on workshops and local food and craft vendors. Guests are welcome to add photos or items to the main community altar. Free event parking is available directly across the street at the Lincoln Heights DMV lot.
(Mission Viejo Activities Committee)

Mission Viejo hosts Día de los Muertos Festival

Mission Viejo Event
By Karen Garcia
Mission Viejo is hosting a Día de los Muertos Festival at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The event is packed with activities for the whole family. Attendees can look forward to live mariachi music, folklorico dance, face painting, craft activities and workshops. There will be a multicultural artisan market and authentic food and beverages for purchase. The free event also includes a community ofrenda where guests are welcome to place a framed photo of a lost loved one. Families will also have the chance to watch an indoor showing of Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at 5 p.m.
Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza

Boyle Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
The 1st Street Business Assn. and CaminArte will host Boyle Heights’ Día de Muertos celebration to remember past loved ones through music and art. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mariachi Plaza and down 1st Street. It will feature live DJs, including DJ Sizzle Fantastic of Cumbiaton LA, altares created by the local community, more than 20 local artisan vendors and a performance by Folklorico Revolucion. Its family friendly offerings include face paintings, coloring activities and live art.
Four band members standing in a row, holding instruments.
(The Muchenthaler Cultural Center)

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center presents Grupo Bella

Fullerton Art Museum
By Karen Garcia
To celebrate Día de Muertos, Grupo Bella will be taking the outdoor stage at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. The concert will include arts activities from the center’s education department, vendors and a community ofrenda. Attendees are welcome to bring a photo and a personal object of the deceased (a simple everyday object is suggested) to contribute to the community ofrenda. Items must be picked up by the end of the night’s activities. Tickets for members are $20 and $35 for nonmembers.
A stage performance
(Julie Rodriguez Photography)

'Ofrenda' at the Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts

Event
By Karen Garcia
Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cueller are taking the stage at Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The acts will be performing “Ofrenda,” a tribute to traditional music and dances from different regions, including “La Bruja” from Veracruz and “Retablo Purépecha” from the state of Michoaćan, along with music from the Disney movie “Coco.” Tickets start at $25.
El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival

El Sereno Event
By Karen Garcia
Los Angeles’ Department of Cultural Affairs presents El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21. The free community event will include a children’s area with face painting, arts and crafts, a full entertainment stage, a taste of El Sereno food and folklorico dancers. There will be altars on display along Huntington Drive between Pueblo and Portola.
Woman with a Día de Muertos calavera mask on.
(Butch Locsin)

El Velorio's Music & Arts Festival

Lincoln Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
El Velorio’s 13th annual Music & Arts festival is taking place at Plaza De La Raza from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 14. Attendees can expect an immersive art exhibit with 150 artists that pay tribute to fallen female icons. The exhibit is curated by founder and artist Antonio Pelayo and fellow artist Isaac Pelayo. The event will also include live entertainment, altars and face painting. A portion of proceeds from art and ticket sales will benefit the Pelayo Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
Calavera LGBTQ+ Festival

Boyle Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
The Latino Equality Alliance presents the Calavera LGBTQ+ Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21. The Day of the Dead intergenerational event celebrates the community by uniting the Latinx and LGBTQ+ culture. The event includes traditional altars, queer Latinx artists, folkloric dancers, Aztec dancing and a Mx. Calavera drag competition. Tickets start at $25.
The Claremont Helen Renwick Library's ofrenda workshop

San Bernardino County Event
By Karen Garcia
The Claremont Helen Renwick Library is celebrating Day of the Dead by hosting an ofrenda workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The library will supply participants of all ages with the tools to make an ofrenda of their own and commemorate a lost loved one. Attendees can also help make decorations for the community ofrenda that will be on display in the library from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
Altar displayed in the trunk of a vintage blue car.
(Main Street Canoga Park)

Main Street Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Canoga Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Canoga Park will host its 23rd Main Street Día de Muertos Family Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 on Sherman Way between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. This year’s theme is “Ballet del Corazon: A Celebration of Life, Memories and Tradition.” The event will have a children’s art pavilion, cultural procession, danzantes Aztecas, folklorico dancers, a classic car show, food trucks and vendors, chalk art and ofrendas.
Santa Monica Pier's Return of the Monarch

Santa Monica Event
By Karen Garcia
The Santa Monica Pier will commemorate Día de los Muertos with the Return of the Monarch, a vibrant and engaging celebration from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 28, The free event will include face painting, live music, food and spirited dancing. The celebration will kick off with a blessing at the western end of the Santa Monica Pier. Guests will then explore the intricately designed altars created by Sylvia Sanchez and her family; the display remain open until Nov. 4. Guests are encouraged to contribute a personal photograph of a lost loved one (event creators encourage participants to use copies of photographs rather than originals). Guests are responsible for removing their photos at the end of the celebration. Frames are not provided.
Downtown Santa Monica's Día de los Muertos Celebration

Santa Monica Event
By Karen Garcia
Downtown Santa Monica hosts its Día de los Muertos Celebration from 2 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Third Street Promenade. The event will include community altars, a Latinx pop-up market curated by Molcajete Dominguero and a public art installation by legendary artist, scenery director and stage-set designer Ricardo Soltero. There will be music from 6 to 9 p.m. Itching to see the public art installation before the event? It will be available to the public starting Oct. 26.
Santa Monica History Museum's student ofrenda display

Santa Monica Art Museum
By Karen Garcia
Santa Monica History Museum is displaying thoughtfully crafted altars honoring students’ family and friends who have died. Participants are from Santa Monica, Venice and University high schools. The museum will have extended hours on Oct. 31 (3 to 8 p.m.), Nov. 1 (3 to 8 p.m.) and Nov. 2 (2 to 8 p.m.). The altars will be on display from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17.
San Pedro's 11th Día de los Muertos Festival

San Pedro Event
By Karen Garcia
Discover San Pedro will host its 11th Día de los Muertos Festival from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The festival includes a live entertainment lineup with performances by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, a two-time Grammy-winning multicultural all-female ensemble, Ellas, Neiya Arts, Julian Torres and Danza Azteca Xochipilli. Local youth dance groups Folklorico Nadino de San Pedro, Folklorico Perlitas de Wilmington and Dance Tech San Pedro will also perform. This free family event includes a beer garden, delicious food, crafts for kids and an altar contest exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in Dia de los Muertos-themed costumes. Free trolley rides will be hosted by downtown San Pedro as well.
Pico Rivera Library Día de los Muertos programming

Pico Rivera Event
By Karen Garcia
The Pico Rivera Library is hosting a teen-focused Día de los Muertos program from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26. The free program will focus on educating guests on El Día de los Muertos celebrations in many Latin American countries, where life and death are embraced. Guests will be able to design their own nichos and other forms of artwork.
Acton Agua Dulce Library's Día de Muertos programming

Acton Event
By Karen Garcia
The Acton Agua Dulce Library will host a Dia de Muertos Ofrendas program for children ages 5 to 12 with a parent or caregiver present. The program scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and it will include an educational portion on the celebration and time to design your own ofrenda.
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles' Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración

East Los Angeles Event
By Karen Garcia
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles will host a Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración on Oct. 28. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with Mass and a blessing of the altars beginning at noon. A cultural celebration with music, children’s activities and folklorico dancers runs from 1:30 to 5 p.m. There will be an All Souls Day Mass at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 as well.
Mt. San Jacinto Community College's Día de los Muertos

Menifee Event
By Karen Garcia
Mt. San Jacinto Community College is hosting a family-friendly Día de los Muertos Celebration that commemorates, educates and showcases cultural traditions through live music, dance performances and more. Open to the public the event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. For anyone seeking to participate in the Day of the Dead by displaying an altar, call (951) 723-3880.
Santa Fe Springs Día de los Muertos celebration

Santa Fe Springs Event
By Karen Garcia
Santa Fe Springs will host its annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Heritage Park’s Gus Velasco Neighborhood Center from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21. The evening will include traditional music, food, artisan vendors and entertainment for all. There will also be a workshop so guests can learn the art of decorating traditional sugar skulls. Skulls can be purchased individually for $10 or in a bundle of three for $25. The workshop is geared for individuals ages 8 and older.
Día de los Muertos Street Festival

East Hollywood Event
By Karen Garcia
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a street festival on Sunset Boulevard with guests from Michoacan, Mexico. Attendees will experience authentic purépecha cuisine, live music, dance performances, face painting, artisan craft work and altar displays. The street festival is set for noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Free parking is available; if traveling by public transport, take the Metro to the Sunset/Vermont stop on the Metro Red Line.
L.A. Council District 7 Día de Muertos celebration

Pacoima Event
By Karen Garcia
Los Angeles’ District 7 City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez will host a Día de los Muertos Day of the Dead Celebration at Pacoima City Hall from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will include community altars, food and music.
Día de Muertos Grand Parade

Long Beach Parade
By Karen Garcia
Long Beach, in coordination with the first district City Council office, will hold its annual Día de los Muertos Grand Parade from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The parade will commence at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Third 3rd Street, then travel down Pine to East Shoreline Drive. This year’s festive street parade will be followed by an Arte y Ofrendas Festival hosted by Grand Parade Día de los Muertos Inc. at Rainbow Lagoon that will go into the evening.
Mini ofrenda workshop at the Compton Library

Compton Event
By Karen Garcia
The Compton Library is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a workshop where participants will make mini ofrendas and and learn about the history of the ofrenda from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. The library cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered children.
Old Newhall Library Branch hosts teen ofrenda workshop

Santa Clarita Event
By Karen Garcia
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Old Town Newhall branch will host a Día de Muertos-themed crafts program for teens. The program scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 is geared toward students in grades 6 through 12. No registration is required. Participants have access to materials to create ofrendas. A portable printer will also be available so participants can print pictures of loved ones.
South Whittier Library branch hosts skull painting workshop

South Whittier Event
By Karen Garcia
The South Whittier Library branch is hosting a ceramic skull painting workshop in celebration of Día de los Muertos from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26. Guest will learn about the tradition of Día de los Muertos and can design their own calaveras. The program is geared toward teens ages 13 to 17. The program is part of the L.A. County Library’s My Brother’s Keeper mentoring program and features a peer advocate as a co-host and youth mentor.
Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Palmdale Event
By Karen Garcia
The Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh Annual Día de Muertos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. The organization is still accepting sponsorships for the event. For more information, call (661) 538-0607.
People making paper marigolds
(Bell Gardens Recreation & Community Services)

Bell Gardens Halloween and Día de Muertos

Bell Gardens Event
By Karen Garcia
Bell Gardens will host a Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebration for the community at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, guests can take part in a costume contest, games, crafts and a trunk or treat. There will also be a Día de los Muertos plaza with an altar, music, food and lots of candy.
A band plays music
(Catalina Museum for Art & History)

Catalina Museum's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Avalon Art Museum
By Karen Garcia
The Catalina Museum for Art and History is hosting its fifth Día de los Muertos Family Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1. The evening will feature an art project for children, tequila tasting for adults, local food vendors, live music and cultural performances, including Ballet Folklorico Quetzal. All community members are encouraged to set up and submit their ofrendas and Día de los Muertos artwork for a contest with a cash prize for the winners. The celebration is free, but the museum asks that you register so it can properly accommodate everyone.
San Gabriel's Día de Muertos Celebración

San Gabriel Valley Event
By Karen Garcia
San Gabriel is hosting a Día de los Muertos Celebración that will honor the cultural tradition with live music, a community altar, small bites and drinks. Entertainment will be provided by Los Colibri and Ballet Folklorico. The community altar will be located inside the Mission Playhouse and will feature submitted photos of San Gabriel residents who have died. To submit a photo for the altar, visit the site to complete the online submission form or send a hard copy photo to the Community Services Office at 250 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776.
The Philosophical Research Society's Mexican Day of the Dead workshop

Los Feliz Event
By Karen Garcia
The Philosophical Research Society will host a Mexican Day of the Dead workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 with educator and storyteller Sandra del Castillo. The presentation begins with the Day of the Dead as it is celebrated in Mexico and emphasizes the tradition’s Mesoamerican roots. The two-hour event will include the presentation, a collage-making component, a Q&A and ofrenda building. Please bring materials to build the ofrenda, including a picture of the departed, images symbolizing the ancestor’s trademark (food, drink, passions or hobbies), craft supplies (scissors, glue, magazines, old greeting cards) and either a journal, poster board or cardboard to paste images on. Tickets are sold on a sliding scale price from $25 to $35.
Multicultural Day of the Dead at San Pasqual Park

Highland Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Ancestral Voices will host a Multicultural Day of the Dead starting at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at San Pasqual Park. The event, with a goal of celebration and embracing a diversity of traditions, will be led by Native American elder Tata G. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish from their heritage to share during the potluck portion of the event.
A person in a traditional costume
(Cooper Bates)

24th Street Theatre’s Día de los Muertos Celebration

University Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Los Angeles Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8) and California’s 57th District Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer Sr. are partnering to host 24th Street Theatre’s annual Día de los Muertos Celebration. The block party-style celebration will include entertainment on an outdoor stage, local food vendors, craft booths and a place where families can make their own altars for departed loved ones. The free event will take place from 5:45 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2; the celebration starts with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos.
A woman in a yellow dress is dancing on stage.
(Dave Titensor)

The Wallis and Rhythm of the Arts presents 'Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure'

Beverly Hills Event
By Karen Garcia
The Wallis and Rhythm of the Arts presents “Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure” at 2 p.m. Oct. 29. The bilingual and bicultural musical, geared toward young audiences (pre-K to third-graders), tells the story of 12-year old Vita Flores, who thinks her family has gone crazy planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. When a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning and traditions of Día de Muertos. The show is 60 minutes, and tickets are $10.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach's Day of the Dead Sunday service

Long Beach Event
By Karen Garcia
Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach will have a Día de Muertos Sunday service at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 with Zoom and Facebook Live options for those who cannot attend. The service is a chance for worshipers to honor and remember friends and relatives who have died. If worshipers have friends or loved ones they would like to be remembered during the service, they are encouraged to bring photos to be displayed on the altar. Photos can also be sent via email to revlissa@uuclb.org to be included in an online slideshow.
A woman in traditional clothing stands in front of an altar that's decorated with papel de picado.
(Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum)

Día de Muertos Celebration at the Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum

Rancho Dominguez Museum
By Karen Garcia
The Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum and the Semillitas Learning Community are hosting a free Día de Muertos celebration honoring the traditional holiday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. The free event will include live performances from mariachi to baile folklorico, traditional food options and vendors. Interested attendees can submit an application to create and display their own ofrenda. Digital applications can be filled out online or a PDF version can be downloaded and emailed to celeste.calabrisi@dominguezrancho.org.
Orange marigolds create a path toward a decorated altar with a blue spirit animal to the side.
(Forest Lawn Memorial Parks)

Forest Lawn's Día de los Muertos

Glendale Event
By Karen Garcia
Forest Lawn is once again hosting Día de los Muertos celebrations at its locations in Glendale, Covina Hills, Cypress and Cathedral City. All locations will have free activities including an altar on display, cultural expressions, live dance performance by a folkloric group and live mariachi music. Events for Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cathedral City will have its event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Locations:

Glendale: 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale CA 91205

Covina Hills: 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina CA 91724

Cypress: 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress CA 90630

Cathedral City: 69855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City CA 92234
(Avenue 50 Studio Inc.)

Día de los Muertos Unidad de la Comunidad

Highland Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Avenue 50 Studio and NELA Community will host a three-day celebration, Día de los Muertos Unidad de la Comunidad. At 4 p.m. Nov. 3, attendees can participate in an ancestral wellness ceremony at Tierra de la Culebra Park (240 S. Ave. 57 in Los Angeles) that includes altar building and an art kit activity. At the same location at 3 p.m. Nov. 4, there will be music and poetry night. The last day of festivities — from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 — will include a car show at Highland Park Senior Center, with a community altar, face painters, food vendors and mariachis.
Two women pose together for a photo.
(Patrick Strattner)

Washington Neighborhood of Long Beach celebrates Día de Muertos

Long Beach Event
By Karen Garcia
The Washington Neighborhood of Long Beach is having its 14th Día de Muertos celebration at 14th Street Park between Pacific Avenue and Cedar Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. This event brings together more than residents, connecting them to each other and Mesoamerican culture. The event will include Washington Middle School cheerleaders, live music from Dina Valenz and the Lemon Drops and a performance by Mexika “Music Dance of Ancient Mexico.” Activity tables and altars will be hosted by residents for community children and their families. This event is hosted in collaboration with Washington Middle School, Washington Neighborhood Assn., Washington Neighborhood Community Navigators and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.
