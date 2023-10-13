52 ways to celebrate Día de Muertos in L.A. and O.C.
From large-scale festivals to educational workshops, Día de Muertos is being celebrated across Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Whether you’re participating in nightly novenario processions or learning how to decorate a calavera, this time is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died and honor their memory.
Many event organizers are encouraging this sentiment with community ofrendas where the public can contribute photos of friends, family, pets and even their favorite celebrity they want to celebrate.
De Los is taking part in the holiday by building a community altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 24th Day of the Dead celebration Oct. 28. Attendees will get a chance to contribute their own ofrenda cards to add to the altar. It will also include photos and memories submitted via our digital ofrenda. Anyone can submit a memory of a loved one to be published online. Submissions to the digital ofrenda open Monday.
If you want to take part in honoring the dead, here’s a list of places celebrating Día de Muertos in Southern California.
Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival
Centro Cultural de México Noche de Altares
Día y Noche de los Muertos by Hollywood Forever
The celebration, named Día y Noche de Los Muertos, hosts separate day and evening events. The Día portion is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a children’s plaza, altars, musical acts, art exhibitions, traditional dance, arts and crafts vendors and culinary vendors. The Noche portion is from 5 p.m. to midnight and has similar activities but without the children’s programming. Both events have altar and costume contests. Visit the event website for more information on how to participate. Tickets start at $35 for the Día event and $60 for Noche.
Self Help Graphics Día de Muertos Season
On Nov. 4, the celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a procession at Mariachi Plaza that then makes its way to Civic Center Park for a festival-like event from 3 to 8 p.m. The festival will include live entertainment, arts and crafts, artisan vendors, community altars and a photo booth.
Museum of Latin American Art's Day of the Dead Family Festival
Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival
Grand Park's downtown Día de los Muertos
Viva la Vida Día de Muertos Festival
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents Día de Los Muertos Family Day
Claremont Heritage hosts Día de los Muertos
Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead
Mid City Mercado's inaugural Día de Muertos Block Party
Buena Park Elks' Día de Muertos exhibit
St. Isidore Historical Plaza Día de los Muertos
Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival
Mission Viejo hosts Día de los Muertos Festival
Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center presents Grupo Bella
'Ofrenda' at the Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts
El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival
El Velorio's Music & Arts Festival
Calavera LGBTQ+ Festival
The Claremont Helen Renwick Library's ofrenda workshop
Main Street Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
Santa Monica Pier's Return of the Monarch
Downtown Santa Monica's Día de los Muertos Celebration
Santa Monica History Museum's student ofrenda display
San Pedro's 11th Día de los Muertos Festival
Pico Rivera Library Día de los Muertos programming
Acton Agua Dulce Library's Día de Muertos programming
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles' Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración
Mt. San Jacinto Community College's Día de los Muertos
Santa Fe Springs Día de los Muertos celebration
Día de los Muertos Street Festival
L.A. Council District 7 Día de Muertos celebration
Día de Muertos Grand Parade
Mini ofrenda workshop at the Compton Library
Old Newhall Library Branch hosts teen ofrenda workshop
South Whittier Library branch hosts skull painting workshop
Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Bell Gardens Halloween and Día de Muertos
Catalina Museum's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
San Gabriel's Día de Muertos Celebración
The Philosophical Research Society's Mexican Day of the Dead workshop
Multicultural Day of the Dead at San Pasqual Park
24th Street Theatre’s Día de los Muertos Celebration
The Wallis and Rhythm of the Arts presents 'Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure'
Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach's Day of the Dead Sunday service
Día de Muertos Celebration at the Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum
Forest Lawn's Día de los Muertos
Locations:
Glendale: 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale CA 91205
Covina Hills: 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina CA 91724
Cypress: 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress CA 90630
Cathedral City: 69855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City CA 92234