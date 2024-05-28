Advertisement
De Los

Mi Los Angeles: Celebrities’ favorite Latino owned businesses in L.A.
Dakarai Akil / For De Los

In ‘Mi Los Angeles’ we ask influential L.A. Latinos to share their favorite Latino-owned businesses. Find new ideas on where to go while supporting local businesses.

Comedian Hooray

Comedian Hoozay’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in SoCal

Stand-up comedian Jose Velasquez, a.k.a. Hoozay, talks Salvadoran heritage and his five favorite Latino-owned businesses in Southern California.

Feb. 19, 2024
Xotchil Gomez with Los Angeles buildings.

Xochitl Gomez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

For Xochitl Gomez, winner of the latest season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ it’s all about Echo Park.

April 22, 2024
Patty Delgado

Hija De Tu Madre CEO Patty Delgado’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Patty Delgado, chief executive and designer of lifestyle brand Hija De Tu Madre, shares her five favorite Latino-owned businesses in Los Angeles.

Feb. 26, 2024
Sincerely Jules with Los Angeles Backdrop

Blogger Julie Sariñana’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

March 19, 2024
Jocelyn Ramirez's favorite Latino owned Businesses.

Jocelyn Ramirez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned places in Los Angeles

Todo Verde chef Jocelyn Ramirez shares her five favorite spots in Los Angeles.

Feb. 5, 2024
Irene Diaz

Irene Diaz’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Mexican American singer-songwriter and Highland Park native Irene Diaz shares her favorite Latino-owned businesses.

March 4, 2024
Susie Plascencia with Los Angeles Backdrop.

Looking to light up? Weed entrepreneur Susie Plascencia recommends these 5 Latino-owned dispensaries

Entrepreneur Susie Plascencia shares her favorite Latino-owned dispensaries.

April 17, 2024
Corissa Hernandez

Corissa Hernandez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Boyle Heights native Corissa Hernandez is a first-gen Chicana entrepreneur and co-owner of cocktail bar/restaurant Nativo in Highland Park.

Feb. 12, 2024

