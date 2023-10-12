Latinx Files: Redlining is for the birds

One of my favorite simple pleasures is to take a stroll through Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights.

It’s by no means the prettiest public space in Los Angeles, or the best-maintained, for that matter. Yet there’s something about walking the roughly quarter-mile concrete loop around the park’s artificial lake that brings me inner peace. It’s seeing the families crowded around the elotera, hearing the clanking of boards from teens trying out new tricks in the skate plaza.

And of course, there are the birds that have claimed the man-made body of water (and the rest of the park, really) as their home.

Thanks to a friend who works at the Audubon Society and graciously responds to my “what kind of bird is this?” text messages (hey Nico!), I’ve learned that these include mottled ducks, Egyptian geese and snowy egrets. I’ve often wondered why they chose to live next to the 5 Freeway’s toxic fumes.

I was reminded of these birds while reading my colleague Dorany Pineda’s latest story about a new study that answers the “why do they live here?” question about a different group of birds in the same neighborhood.

According to the study, historically redlined nonwhite communities have less bird biodiversity than whiter, richer areas. Places like Boyle Heights have less tree canopy and as a result, attract more birds that adapt easier to urban life. In contrast, the landscapes of neighborhoods like San Marino and Pasadena attract birds like yellow-rumped warblers and acorn woodpeckers.

In other words, redlining didn’t just segregate people, it segregated the birds too.

“The legacy of our discriminatory practices is still written into the city itself,” said Travis Longcore, an adjunct professor with the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and one of the co-authors of the research paper. “Even though those practices explicitly are outlawed, this city is an accretion of its history, and it doesn’t just go away because time has passed.”

The researchers used the redlining maps from the Home Owners’ Loan Corp. — the Depression-era government program that largely benefited white homeowners struggling to keep their homes. They conducted bird surveys between 2016 and 2018 across various communities in L.A. and found that “patterns of income inequality, both past and present ... carry over to influence urban biodiversity.”

Although redlining is a thing of the past, Pineda’s story is another stark reminder that its racist legacy is still very much alive. The factors that led to house sparrows, common pigeons and ravens thriving in Boyle Heights are the same that contribute to nonwhite neighborhoods like it being more susceptible to extreme heat.

You can read Pineda’s full report here, which is part of The Times’ new “Climate California” initiative.

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

