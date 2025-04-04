The El Paso shooter will avoid the death penalty. Was justice served?

The mass shooting, which took place in 2019, is the deadliest act of anti-Latino violence in U.S. history.

The case against Patrick Crusius, the admitted mass shooter who killed 23 people and wounded 22 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, appears to be coming to an end.

Local outlet El Paso Matters reported last week that Dist. Atty. James Montoya would not be seeking the death penalty for Crusius, citing the wishes of the victims’ families.

“I believe in the death penalty. I believe that this defendant deserves the death penalty for what he did,” Montoya said at a news conference announcing his decision. “What changed? The answer to that, what changed was I sat down and spoke to the victims, each of them, individually. It became clear, as we met with [their] families one by one, that there is a strong and overwhelming consensus that just wanted this case over with, that wanted finality in the court process.”

Montoya is the fourth district attorney to handle the case in nearly six years.

The mass shooting is the deadliest act of anti-Latino violence in U.S. history . In a manifesto published online prior to the shooting, Crusius wrote that his actions were in response to a so-called “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” In an exclusive interview with El Paso Matters , defense attorney Joe Spencer claimed that his client believed he was following Donald Trump’s orders, citing a speech the president gave in Panama City Beach, Florida, months before the shooting took place. Spencer also argued that Crusius suffered from longstanding mental health issues.

Crusius is expected to plea guilty on April 21 to capital murder and aggravated assault charges, which carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. In July 2023 , Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to 50 federal hate crime charges stemming from the mass shooting.

Though the drawn-out legal proceedings against Crusius are coming to a close, some members of the victims’ families hardly feel like justice has been served.

“We’ve been dealing with this for six years. Six years is a big number when you’re holding your breath waiting for justice,” Christopher Morales, whose aunt was killed in the shooting, told local ABC affiliate KVIA . His mother and grandmother were also injured, but both survived.

“My kids will never know again what it’s like to be with their father,” said Jessica Garcia, who lost her husband Guillermo “Memo” Garcia. “My mother-in-law can never have her son replaced. It’s never enough. I don’t think there’s any justice in this world that would be enough.”

Crusius is going to spend the rest of his natural life in prison, though it hardly feels like this outcome — or any, really — will undo the damage his hateful actions have done to El Paso.

“America is tired. It’s tired of all this nonsense. It’s tired of Uvalde. It’s tired of El Paso,” Esgar Eulalio Reyes, a resident of the border city, told the New York Times . “They think that time is going to go ahead and heal the wound, but this wound is not going to heal in this community.”

One is also left with the uneasy feeling that it’s only a matter of time until another El Paso takes place. After all, mass shootings have become commonplace in America, and the hateful rhetoric that fueled Crusius’ actions has hardly disappeared.

Long live Selena!

(Illustration by Natalia Agatte)

As I wrote in last week’s newsletter , Monday marked 30 years since the murder of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar, a former trusted employee accused of embezzlement.

Since then, the U.S. Latino population has radically been transformed — we now account for approximately 64 million people, and are predominantly U.S.-born and English dominant. In those 3 decades, Selena’s legacy, impact and brand value have only grown. She has become a mirror for how American Latinos view themselves, as well as a bridge connecting various generations (Gen X, millennials, Gen Z and soon Generations Alpha and Beta, I’m sure).

In honor of the Tejano Queen, the bicultural totem that made us all believe that we can be de aquí y de allá, the De Los team put together a package of stories that highlight Selena’s cultural impact.

