Six decades later, Ramón Ayala is still the king of the accordion

Ramón Ayala knows he’s on borrowed time.

The 79-year-old accordionist and bandleader has been battling a bevy of health issues stemming from diabetes. He’s collapsed onstage multiple times in recent years and has been forced to perform from a chair during concerts.

Newsletter You’re reading Latinx Files Fidel Martinez delves into the latest stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

It’s in the name of his current tour, reportedly his last — “La historia de un final,” which translates to “the story of an ending.” After more than 60 years of recording music, the self-proclaimed “Rey del acordeón” is stepping away from the limelight. His final turn across Mexico and the United States with his band, Los Bravos del Norte, began last summer and will last into the fall. On Saturday, the group played a sold-out show at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Advertisement

“I’m not doing well. My legs fall asleep, and I can’t be on my feet much,” he told a small group of reporters that had congregated in his dressing room an hour before he was set to hit the stage, his matter-of-fact voice raspy from a lingering cough. There was no trace of self-pity.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to work each week, and I thank God that it’s gone well for me,” he added. “I feel a lot of satisfaction in what I do.”

When asked by a reporter if he was on a special diet to address his health issues, Ayala pointed to a nearby table full of sandwiches, nachos and other snacks and let out a hearty laugh. “That’s why I don’t get better,” he cackled. “I eat whatever there is.”

Advertisement

It was a fitting reply from a man who sings the lyrics, “Hay que darle gusto al gusto, la vida pronto se acaba.” You have to give in to pleasures. Life ends quickly.

Born in 1945 in Monterrey, Mexico, Ayala started playing the accordion at age 5 —the story goes that his father, himself a musician, sold a pig to buy the instrument. He got his start as a teen in the Mexican bordertown of Reynosa, playing at cantinas for a few pesos a song. It was there that he met Cornelio Reyna, bajo sexto guitarist and songwriter. The two would go on to form Los Relámpagos del Norte, an act that redefined and modernized the Norteño subgenre thanks to Reyna’s unique vocals and Ayala’s dexterous and virtuosic mastery of the squeezebox. In 1971, the duo went their separate ways. Reyna left for Mexico City to try his hand at mariachi music, and Ayala formed Los Bravos del Norte, which went on to have even greater success. It was with Los Bravos del Norte that Ayala recorded his most popular material: “Un Puño de Tierra,” “Un Rinconcito en el Cielo” and “Tragos Amargos” — all songs that have become staples of the Mexican American songbook.

Ayala’s impending retirement will mark the end of an era for música Mexicana. He is a living legend, a legacy act whose prolific output — Ayala says he’s recorded more than 100 albums — and relentless touring across the U.S. have played a major role in laying the foundation for the genre’s newfound mainstream popularity. His accordion style is found in the DNA of acts like Intocable and Grupo Frontera.

Advertisement

“We’ve performed for several generations. The people who came to our shows in the ’60s got married, had kids and they played them our music,” Ayala said. “Then those people had kids themselves and now you have a younger generation listening to Ramón Ayala. Our shows are family-friendly.”

That was certainly the case at Intuit Dome. As I made my way to my seat, I looked around the arena and was struck by the age diversity of the crowd. No sabo kids who had never been near a horse rocked their finest tejana as they sat next to their elders.

As the house lights dimmed, cheers and applause roared throughout the venue. Ayala and his bandmates slowly made his way onto the stage. The bandleader stood in front of a microphone and addressed his adoring audience.

“It gives me such pleasure to greet you all, and I want to tell you to have a good time tonight,” Ayala said.

He then took his seat as a stagehand helped him strap on his accordion. For the next two hours, the band played its biggest hits, songs about love and loss, about living and dying. Complete strangers embraced each other as they sang along at full volume. Couples danced in the aisles and swayed to the likes of “Que Casualidad” and “Mi Piquito de Oro.”

Despite his health issues, Ayala proved that night that he still has it in him to turn a place like Intuit Dome into the world’s largest carne asada. So long as his fingers can move, he will remain the king of the accordion.

Advertisement

Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber .

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

From the Los Angeles Times

Alicia Ramirez on her horse in the ring at Rancho Zamorez in Coachella, Calif. on Feb. 16, 2025. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

In the Coachella Valley, a team of middle school girls is helping keep escaramuza alive

Las Valentinas del Valle de Coachella are a group of middle and elementary schoolers who are taking on the sport of escaramuza — an essential component of Mexico’s national sport of charrería, or Mexican rodeo. This article is part of a De Los initiative to expand coverage of the Inland Empire with funding from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity (CIELO) Fund at the Inland Empire Community Foundation.

Remember this banger? Shakira’s ‘La Tortura’ just turned 20

As part of our recurring series that looks back at past Latin music bangers, staff writer Andrea Flores wrote this tribute to “La Tortura,” the sensuous duet between Shakira and Spanish crooner Alejandro Sanz.

Advertisement

With ‘Real Women Have Curves,’ Florencia Cuenca is making Broadway history

Cuenca is making history as the first Mexican immigrant to originate a co-leading role on Broadway before obtaining U.S. citizenship, portraying Estela Garcia in the musical adaptation of Josefina López’s “Real Women Have Curves,” which is currently in previews and opens April 27.

The scary but lifesaving truth about Latinas and breast cancer

In February, De Los contributing columnist Alex Zaragoza was diagnosed with Stage 3A, Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma in her right breast. In her latest, she delves into her personal experience with breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer death among Latinas.

El Malilla is Coachella’s first reggaeton Mexa star. Here are other acts to know

Reggaeton Mexa is having its Coachella moment. Get to know the artists putting a Mexican spin on a timeless Caribbean sound.

Advertisement

Why Brazilian DJ Alok wants to ‘keep art human’

The Latin Grammy-nominated artist used his Coachella set to critique AI automation in the arts. Last Saturday, he was accompanied onstage by Brazilian American singer Zeeba and “Sweet But Psycho” hitmaker Ava Max, as well as 50 performers from the dance company Urban Theory, who used their hands to mimic machine-like movements in their choreography.

UCLA international student detained at U.S.-Mexico border amid Trump visa cancellations

A UCLA international graduate student has been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border and is being held by Customs and Border Protection, the school confirmed late Thursday. The student, whose name was not released, was taken into custody Wednesday night.

What is stopping Trump from exiling you to a foreign prison?

The question scholars are asking themselves isn’t whether Trump’s proposal is legal: Case law dating to the 1950s makes clear it is not. They are questioning whether anything can stop Trump from a policy that endangers fundamental American freedoms.

Advertisement

More immigrants opt to self-deport rather than risk being marched out like criminals

Even in liberal-leaning California, undocumented immigrants who have worked here for decades are making plans to leave, choosing to depart on their own terms rather than risk being forced out with nothing.

From elsewhere

American citizen detained under ICE hold in Florida has been released [CNN]

Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, 20, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday and was charged with being “an unauthorized alien” despite being born in the United States. Lopez-Gomez has since been released.

Mass achusetts woman speaks out after video shows ICE agents smashing car window to get husband [NBC News]

Marilu Mendez began recording on her phone after ICE agents surrounded her car in an effort to detain her husband and smashed her window with a hammer.

Advertisement

Doral, mostly Hispanic city, votes to join immigration enforcement partnership with ICE [Miami Herald]

The city council for the Miami-Dade County enclave of Doral has voted unanimously to allow its police department to partner with ICE to carry out immigration enforcement operations. According to the Herald, 70% of Doral’s population is foreign-born.