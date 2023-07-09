Comic: My life as a migratory bird

This comic is an ode to all the migratory birds out there. As a first-gen Latinx living in the U.S., Natalia grapples with the joy and heartbreak of having two homes: One in Portland, where she is building her career, and Pereira, the small town in Colombia where her mother, family and childhood memories still reside.

Natalia Cardona Puerta is a Colombian illustrator based in Portland, Ore. Her work is inspired by 1990s nostalgia, her connection with nature and everything whimsical.

