Advertisement
De Los

Comic: Hay comida en la casa!

Angry man looking at a mcdonalds happy meal box
Angry man looking at a mcdonalds happy meal box
(Mike Meds / For De Los)
By Mike Meds
Share

Mike Meds is an illustrator from Oxnard and one of the originators of Foos Gone Wild. With a background rooted in graffiti, he has developed a distinctive style — you can’t miss it. After honing his skills as an illustrator, Mike Meds decided to explore the realm of animation, bringing his characters and designs to life. He graduated from the Art Institute of Hollywood and studied graphic design and web design.

Oh, say less!
Mom! Can we eat McDonald's? Hay comida en la casa!
Maná playing in the background
Advertisement

Quieres mas frijoles?
Illustration of an angry child in bed
Twenty years later
Hey Mom, can you make me enchiladas?
No!!! Vete a tragar McDonald's
Angry man looking at a McDonald's happy meal
Advertisement

De Los

How to contribute to De Los

Are you interested in contributing to De Los? Read our guide for how to pitch stories, comics and social content about Latinidad.

Are you an artist interested in contributing to De Los? We need your help telling stories about Latinidad through comics. We are accepting pitches that answer the question, “What does this say about Latinidad?” Email our art director at martina.ibanezbaldor@latimes.com.

De Los

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement