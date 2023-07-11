Comic: Hay comida en la casa!

Mike Meds is an illustrator from Oxnard and one of the originators of Foos Gone Wild. With a background rooted in graffiti, he has developed a distinctive style — you can’t miss it. After honing his skills as an illustrator, Mike Meds decided to explore the realm of animation, bringing his characters and designs to life. He graduated from the Art Institute of Hollywood and studied graphic design and web design.

