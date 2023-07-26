Advertisement
Comic: What’s with the romance between Morrissey and Mexicans?

illustration of Morrissey in a Virgin Mary glow
(Señor Gravel (Cascajo) / For De Los )
By Señor Gravel (Cascajo)
Señor Gravel, a.k.a. Cascajo, is a Mexico City-born, L.A.-based illustrator and cartoonist. His work has been featured on album covers of cumbia musician Vetiver Bong, T-shirts for immigration rallies and the High Museum of Art, as well as in publications like Atlanta’s Mundo Hispánico, where he received several awards from the National Assn. of Hispanic Publications.

Raised as an alienated urban teen, it became pretty natural for Señor Gravel to pick up the Smiths as one of his favorite bands. Ever since then, he embraced the intriguing bond between Morrissey and Mexicans. This comic strip became his opportunity to explore that connection, while revisiting some of the melodies that ultimately inspired the frames. Each frame references a Morrissey song, and we have combined the songs into a Spotify playlist here.

What's with the romance between Morrissey and Mexicans?
Singer, songwriter and Smiths founder Steven Patrick Morrissey has expressed his love to Mexico and its people.
Mexican and Mexican Americans have done the same, showing our devotion to "The mozzer"
Is it because both we and "The Moz" are outcasts, surviving oppression and rejection?
Is it because we remind each other of our struggles as alienated children and immigrants?
Is it because we love to honor our sacred crooners, the voice of our pain and joy?
Or perhaps because we're attracted to sentimental, painful and yet hopeful and sarcastic songs.
Some Morrissey fans are disappointed with him after his support to some of Britain's far-right politics...
Yet his melodic songs, endearing lyrics and pompous personality keep him patron saint of broken hearts.
He's just a sweet and tender hooligan

