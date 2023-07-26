Comic: What’s with the romance between Morrissey and Mexicans?

Señor Gravel, a.k.a. Cascajo, is a Mexico City-born, L.A.-based illustrator and cartoonist. His work has been featured on album covers of cumbia musician Vetiver Bong, T-shirts for immigration rallies and the High Museum of Art, as well as in publications like Atlanta’s Mundo Hispánico, where he received several awards from the National Assn. of Hispanic Publications.

Raised as an alienated urban teen, it became pretty natural for Señor Gravel to pick up the Smiths as one of his favorite bands. Ever since then, he embraced the intriguing bond between Morrissey and Mexicans. This comic strip became his opportunity to explore that connection, while revisiting some of the melodies that ultimately inspired the frames. Each frame references a Morrissey song, and we have combined the songs into a Spotify playlist here.

