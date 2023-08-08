Advertisement
Comic: ‘Si Dios Quiere’: Puerto Ricans explore their relationship with faith

Drawing of a picture frame surrounded by candles and a cross
(Cindy Lozito / For De Los )
By Cindy Lozito
Puerto Rico has been home to many cultures and faiths over its long history — with a rich quilt of religious practice and spirituality coming from Taino, Spanish and African cultures (and more) that shape Puerto Ricans today.

“Si Dios Quiere” (God Willing) is a comic series that sheds light on individual Puerto Ricans’ experiences with all things spiritual. Where do their paths align or diverge? How does their faith change on and off the island? What do their religious experiences say about what it means to be Puerto Rican?

In this first comic, I chatted with Julie Viera, a Puerto Rican American alumna of Milton Hershey School and Temple University. As founder of Viera Vida LLC, she creates gifts and marketing materials that focus on seeing every day as a reason to celebrate life.

Puerto Ricans have a lot of pride in their faith. I was afraid to tell my mom we didn't want to be Jehovah's Witness anymore
JW had so many rules, but youth explosion showed us that we could practice faith and have fun doing it.
Turned out that mom was okay with the conversion. Later in life she had one of her own.
The line blurred between the catholicism she grew up with and the new practices she was learning
Around this time I go so sick that I couldn't walk to the bathroom.
At my ex's church, they welcomed me as their own and truly practice what they preach.
I asked my mom to stop praying to my picture. Ive learned there's good and bad kinds of Santeria.
I dont connect with many religions anymore.
Now I split my time between three non-denominational churches. It's all about feeling the Holy Spirit
When people are testing me its God that keeps me together. I feel closer to him when I pray in Spanish
(Cindy Lozito / For De Los)

Cindy Lozito is an illustrator and storyteller living in Philadelphia. Though religion no longer plays a role in her life, she’s fascinated with how faith and spirituality manifest in other Puerto Ricans throughout the diaspora.

