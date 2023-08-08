Comic: ‘Si Dios Quiere’: Puerto Ricans explore their relationship with faith

Puerto Rico has been home to many cultures and faiths over its long history — with a rich quilt of religious practice and spirituality coming from Taino, Spanish and African cultures (and more) that shape Puerto Ricans today.

“Si Dios Quiere” (God Willing) is a comic series that sheds light on individual Puerto Ricans’ experiences with all things spiritual. Where do their paths align or diverge? How does their faith change on and off the island? What do their religious experiences say about what it means to be Puerto Rican?

In this first comic, I chatted with Julie Viera, a Puerto Rican American alumna of Milton Hershey School and Temple University. As founder of Viera Vida LLC, she creates gifts and marketing materials that focus on seeing every day as a reason to celebrate life.

(Cindy Lozito / For De Los)

Cindy Lozito is an illustrator and storyteller living in Philadelphia. Though religion no longer plays a role in her life, she’s fascinated with how faith and spirituality manifest in other Puerto Ricans throughout the diaspora.

