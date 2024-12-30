Mis Deseos: Latino creatives, leaders share 2025 wishes

The New Year is the ultimate reset, an opportunity to clear one’s headspace for fresh goals and new ideas.

This year, De Los decided to put a spin on the wishful period with “Mis Deseos,” a collection of dreams and manifestations curated by Latino artists, creatives and community leaders. From strengthening familial ties to staying grounded to one’s roots or pushing the boundaries of creativity, this compilation of wishes aims to usher in a new beginning for 2025.

Ivan Cornejo, singer-songwriter

(Alejandro R. Jimenez / For De Los)

For 2025, I hope to push my music boundaries and continue evolving while keeping my roots. I hope for a successful Coachella performance. I’m excited to reconnect with my fans, especially those who didn’t get an opportunity to see my last tour . More than anything, I wish for good health, happiness and peace.

Emily Tosta, actor

(Sarahi Apaez)

Mis mayores deseos include deepening my connection with God, cherishing the moments with my family and friends that ground me in love. I hope to continue weaving stories through my craft, bringing characters to life that move hearts and inspire change. I envision growth for my businesses, Gaia Room and Aguas Locas , as they flourish into reflections of creativity and passion. And above all, I strive to amplify my activism, leaving behind a world that echoes with hope and progress — a little brighter, a little kinder than how I found it.

Moriah Brown, actor

(Sean Michael Ryan)

My wishes for the new year are health, wealth and happiness. Having healthy relationships with my friends and family really means a lot to me. Wealth in life, to me, truly means wanting to have the best experiences with friends, colleagues and of course family, and it can’t hurt to have some more wealth in the bank accounts too! I truly want to continue to carry joy and happiness into everything I do in life and live it to the absolute fullest.

Mala & Diosa, Locatora Radio creators and co-hosts

(Danny Hermosillo)

We are thrilled to share that Season 10 of Locatora Radio launches spring of 2025 with iHeart Radio’s My Cultura Podcast Network ! We’re launching Season 10 with a mini-series focusing on beloved Latina artists who shaped our culture and identities in the early 2000s. We’re honored to tell the stories of our community and archive the voices of Los Angeles and beyond. Our deseos are to produce more podcasts, host more in-person events and take Locatora Live on the road.

Tini, singer-actor

(paulimendez)

For this 2025, I’m most focused on my music and getting back on stage. This whole time has helped me to find myself in many ways that have led me to act again. This next show that I am a part of, “Quebranto (‘Breakdown’)” on Disney+, surpasses any kind of dream I could have ever had. It’s a huge challenge in every aspect and to see myself acting again is also something I’m really looking forward to. Acting brought me a lot of learning, introspection and transformation. It was a very dramatic and emotionally demanding series. I’m happy to have been able to be a part of it, and in 2025 to be able to share it with people! Lastly, my music is something that makes me very happy. I’m back in the studio here in L.A. and God willing, I will be able to share with you all a complete album that all my heart will be in it.

Fuerza Regida, band

(Telemundo / Billboard)

A romper y trabajar. Every year we want to keep growing. This year we did 75 shows between the USA and Mexico. This upcoming year, we want to grow in all different ways. We want to focus on taking out music that connects with our fans and really supports new talents in the genre. We are going to keep pushing our boundaries and tap into places we have never gone to before. We want to explore the world of fashion and TV. We will keep hustling and taking our music and música Mexicana to new levels.

Belissa Escobedo, actor

(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

For this coming year I’m manifesting stronger relationships to my family and friends, new and old, to my community of Los Angeles, my forever home. And to myself, my creativity, and my spirit. Happy Holidays everybody! See ya in the new year :)

Selenis Leyva, actor

(Santa Cruz C.)

Mis Deseos includes continued health, love and peace for my family and loved ones. More travel and continued work (i.e. another season of Lopez vs Lopez ). Abundance in all areas of life, unity, calm and peace worldwide, and a bag of delicious no calories potato chips!

Brice Gonzalez, actor

(Monica Gosselin)

Wishes and resolutions: To star in an action movie, maybe even one with the Rock. To eat healthier by eating more vegetables. To become physically stronger and get better at basketball. To read my Bible more.

Al Madrigal, actor

(Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images)

Kind of like Voltron, but with a large variety of Latinos forming a symbolic super powerful robot — in 2025, may they finally join together to create an unstoppable force that can flex its muscle in politics and the media, not an actual robot. Which would also be cool. You get it. Happy New Year!

Estevan Oriol, photographer and creative

(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

2024 was a milestone year for my work, especially with “Dedicated to You” at Beyond the Streets, where we showcased the richness of Chicano culture to over 20,000 people. My mission has always been to document and celebrate the stories of our people. In 2025, I’m building on that momentum with new projects — my book “ Low Ridin’ Worldwide: 30 Years of Photos ,” collaborations with Meta, and fresh releases from my clothing brand, Joker . I’m also stepping back behind the camera to direct George Perez’s next comedy special. It’s all about honoring the culture and connecting with even more people through my work.

Natalia Molina, 2020 MacArthur Fellow, USC professor

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

When my big brother unexpectedly passed, I found myself stepping into new roles. This journey was not unlike becoming a mother or wife — it required me to honor my own divinity while navigating caregiving and grief. In Latino culture, we are often taught to help others in a spirit of “para servirle”/ “I am at your service.” I love the generosity of spirit these phrases represent, but I’ve also learned that, especially for women, we must sometimes put ourselves first. May 2025 be a year where Latinas break free from archetypes that confine us — daughter, mother, comadre — and live bigger, more joyful, more aligned lives, guided by what serves our greatest gifts. As we rise, we bring others with us.

Rebecca Black, singer

(Ella Margolin)

My new project “Salvation” rings in the year on Jan. 17, so my biggest 2025 wish is bringing the world of “Salvation” to life with the tour and rest of the goodies I have in store for this project. I cannot wait for the tour to start in March and I’ve already started planning. This year was all about chaos, fun and mess. I think 2025 will hopefully be a year of a bit more peace … but hopefully also still brings a dose of chaos to go with it.

Adriana Chavira, journalism teacher

(Adriana Chavira)

I’ve been an avid hiker since 2015 but this year, I didn’t hike much. So I want to get back on the hiking trails in 2025 and complete the Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge , which I’ve done five times. I also run and want to complete the Golden State Challenge , where you run four races throughout California, in 2025.

Adriana Alejandre, Latinx Therapy founder

(Yaquelin Hernandez)

Tengo muchos deseos but I want to prioritize traveling for joy in 2025. Traveling this past year was difficult because I have a diabetic dog that needs insulin twice a day, but now that he is regulated, I want to spend more time with my son who will be 15 years old soon. Professionally, I want to continue honoring my needs by asking for what I know I am worth, and setting the boundaries that help me feel safe. Lastly, I am entering the year in a new office space for Latinx Therapy and look forward to hosting more in-person support groups for nuestra gente!

Chiara Arroyo, LA Librería co-founder

(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

¡Que sigamos leyendo para desarrollar el espíritu crítico! May we continue reading to develop critical thinking!

Elizabeth Alcantar, mayor of Cudahy

(Sarahi Apaez / Los Angeles Times)

In the coming year, I envision our Cudahy and Southeast Los Angeles region organizing together to build a community that takes collective action to protect, support and grow with one another. I want to see a thriving community, led by our values of justice, equity, and communal health — one that prioritizes our most impacted folks. I’m ready to lead on tenant rights, environmental justice and public safety in 2025 and beyond.

Estevie, singer

(Cat Cardenas)

I hope to become the best, most chula version of myself in 2025. Of course, I am looking forward to continuing to grow as an artist by making more music that connects and inspires — but in between I also look forward to participating more in my community. I would love to go to more bailes with my friends and take more random dance classes to continue expanding my skills. I also can’t wait to continue to travel, for work and personally, and explore more of the world for inspiration while allowing me to meet many new amazing people and also grow closer to those at my core who surround me.

Denise Carlos, Las Cafeteras lead singer

(Courtesy of Las Cafeteras)

As artists we live in a dreamlike state … we imagine, we create and we share with the world. For 2025, I hope for courage as a writer and creative, and the space to share with as many people as possible. I’m highly sensitive and deeply in relationship with sadness and heartbreak and one of my dreams is to write an album honoring those emotions we sometimes run away from. I want to be able to say I performed in all 50 U.S. states. I would love to tour Mexico. An international tour, purchasing a home and getting certified in dance therapy are definitely on my 2025 vision board.