Karol G enlists Peso Pluma and Kali Uchis as new album drops

Where are all the Karol G fans? The Colombian singer just released a new album and kicked off her tour, where she will perform at stadiums across the U.S.
The album, “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),” was released Friday and features Kali Uchis, Peso Pluma and Young Miko. In it, the artist dabbles with different styles of music including a bit of reggaeton and some Mexican regional sounds.
This is her first album under her own music label, Bichota Records, and is a continuation of her last album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” which was released in February, minus the “Bichota Season” extension.
At the same time as her album release, Karol G began her Mañana Será Bonito Tour with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Her other tour stops include Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and Gillette Stadium in Boston.
She also released a music video for her song “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” a Tejano-inspired track that appears to pay homage to Selena Quintanilla. Karol G has a tattoo of the late Tejano icon on her arm, and has previously mentioned the significance the artist has had in her life. The track also seemed to throw a bit of shade toward her ex, Anuel AA. Her lyrics seem to respond to Anuel’s song “Mejor Que Yo.”
Earlier this year, Billboard announced Karol G was the first woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with an all-Spanish-language album.