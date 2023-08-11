Karol G enlists Peso Pluma and Kali Uchis as new album drops

Where are all the Karol G fans? The Colombian singer just released a new album and kicked off her tour, where she will perform at stadiums across the U.S.

The album, “ Mañana Será Bonito ( Bichota Season ) ,” was released Friday and features Kali Uchis, Peso Pluma and Young Miko. In it, the artist dabbles with different styles of music including a bit of reggaeton and some Mexican regional sounds.

This is her first album under her own music label, Bichota Records, and is a continuation of her last album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” which was released in February, minus the “Bichota Season” extension.

At the same time as her album release, Karol G began her Mañana Será Bonito Tour with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Her other tour stops include Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and Gillette Stadium in Boston.

She also released a music video for her song “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” a Tejano-inspired track that appears to pay homage to Selena Quintanilla. Karol G has a tattoo of the late Tejano icon on her arm, and has previously mentioned the significance the artist has had in her life. The track also seemed to throw a bit of shade toward her ex, Anuel AA. Her lyrics seem to respond to Anuel’s song “Mejor Que Yo.”