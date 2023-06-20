Chelsea Hylton is a reporter on the De Los team covering everything Latinidad at the Los Angeles Times. The Inglewood native is the daughter of immigrants from Mexico and Jamaica. Hylton has bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. She previously reported local breaking news at NBCLA and Telemundo52. Outside of the newsroom, Hylton can be found munching on pupusas from Grand Central Market or trying fun nail designs.