Video of alleged assault on Utah farm leads to human trafficking investigation

The president of Utah Farm Bureau Federation, Ron B. Gibson, will take a “leave of absence” after allegedly assaulting his employee at Weber County farm on August 8, 2023. Gibson is also under investigation for human trafficking and fraud following the incident, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the employee, he and other co-workers had not been given their last four paychecks. They confronted Gibson about the matter, which led to a physical altercation.

A video released by KSL shows Gibson, 50, telling an employee to “shut up” before hitting him in the face with the back of his hand. The injury required further medical attention, according to the police statement.

Gibson’s employees told KSL about unlivable conditions on the farm, where 14 people live with the smell of urine and feces due to an overflowing septic tank. One worker said they work from morning till sundown, “while Rob goes on trips and adventures and [the workers] don’t have money to eat.”

Gibson was booked into the Weber County Jail on one count of assault, but has since been released.

The sheriff’s office issued a news release saying further investigation into Gibson was ongoing and included other allegations.

“The investigation has also brought to light allegations of fraud and human trafficking, which are currently being thoroughly investigated by the Department of Public Safety’s Special Bureau of Investigation,” a news release said.

This prompted a statement from the Utah Farm Bureau, that announced Gibson’s leave of absence, “following an incident involving an employee on his farm.”

In that same statement, Gibson apologized, stating, “I’m disappointed in myself. I have deep respect for the men and women willing to work on farms across America, including mine. I simply could not manage the farm without their help, and we wouldn’t have the abundance we do in this country without them.”

Teresa Romero, President of the United Farm Workers shared a statement with De Los on the incident.

“This situation is disturbing and unfortunately not that uncommon. The courage of these workers is remarkable. They clearly are facing retaliation including physical violence but they’re still working to hold this man accountable.

“This man is the head of the Utah Farm Bureau. He is supposed to be a leader in his community — but the only ones showing leadership are the workers brave enough to stand up to him.

People who abuse the workers who feed this country should face the harshest penalties possible.”