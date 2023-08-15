How a cobija made this Selena Gomez photo go viral

The internet is having a ball with a photo of Selena Gomez wrapped up in a blanket, looking content with life.

Over the weekend, one of Selena’s friends, Dominic J West, posted the candid photo of her on his Instagram story. The internet did not waste any time, and thousands of memes started appearing with people captioning and recreating the photo.

One post read, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain.”

Another account posted, “Mom’s on Christmas morning watching their kids opening gifts they told them they weren’t getting.”

Selena also joined in the fun and took a few screenshots of some of her favorite posts.

Mom’s on Christmas morning watching their kids opening gifts they told them they weren’t getting https://t.co/7BOesfQg7r — Selena’s Defense Attorney (fan account) (@imthebrownboy) August 14, 2023

Selena Gomez reposting more memes about her viral photo pic.twitter.com/GqK26lOmIu — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) August 15, 2023

The survivor after the end of a horror movie be like: pic.twitter.com/bDDiF8SOST — PΞRRY. 🔰 (@perrybtc_) August 14, 2023