5 De Los stories you should read this week

At De Los, we’re working hard to bring you the best stories daily. Whether it’s trending news moments, features or commentary — we are proud of every piece of journalism we produce.

But sometimes it’s hard to keep up with it all. We get it — it happens to us too. So we put together a weekly review of some of our best work to help you stay on top of our coverage.

Latinas are breaking generational curses. So why are we seen as malcriadas?

(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; Photos by Getty Images)

Advertisement

One of the goals of De Los is to be a space to explore topics that have long been considered taboo within the Latino community. Generational trauma and, more important, how to overcome it, have long been something that many in our community have preferred to be kept quiet.

De Los contributor Tina Vasquez dug into the generational trauma of being the eldest daughter of immigrants, and how that role, and the pressure that has traditionally been applied to Latinas, can leave deep scars. Amid a lack of cultural competency among mental health professionals, Latinas are bearing the brunt of caring for their parents, while worrying about their own families and careers.

Be sure to also check out a second Tina Vasquez piece on tips from mental health professionals to help you break intergenerational curses.

The Tóxicos of ‘Love Island USA’ are too familiar for Latino fans

(Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los)

One area where the lack of Latino representation is even further behind than usual is on reality television. That is why it was so refreshing to see so many Latino faces on the latest edition of “Love Island USA.”

Advertisement

One interesting aspect of the representation, though, is how some traditional stereotypes sneak in. Contributor Alex Zaragoza touches on the more fun characters of this season, but also breaks down how machismo is also front and center. By nature, reality television heightens the negative aspects of relationships for effect, but the traditional gender roles displayed this season leave little for the imagination.

The representations of la Virgen de Guadalupe show her power over identity

A more familiar representation of la Virgen de Guadalupe joins an East L.A. procession in her honor. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A recent internet excursion led contributor JP Brammer to encounter a “chibi Guadalupe,” an anime-style Virgen de Guadalupe. This fusion is another example of the myriad ways Mexicans and Mexican Americans have incorporated the image of the Virgen.

Seen as a symbol of resistance by revolutionaries and as part of the status quo by the Catholic Church, la Virgen’s image has transcended definition.

‘Messimania’ includes special empanadas and sky-high ticket prices

Advertisement

Nonna’s Empanadas is among the businesses celebrating soccer player Lionel Messi. (Eduard Cauich / L.A. Times en Español)

First there were the Barbie conchas, and now we have the Lionel Messi empanadas. A local Argentinian bakery is honoring the arrival of “La Pulga” to Los Angeles to play for LAFC, selling empanadas with his Argentina national team No. 10 jersey baked into them.

The empanadas come in two flavors — one made with meat, which is a customer favorite, and another that has pizza filling to celebrate Messi’s preferred post-match meal.

Nonna’s Empanadas has a location at the Original Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles and another at the Americana in Glendale. Owner Graciella Boltiansky doesn’t have a ticket to Sunday’s match, but like many of us will be watching one of the greatest soccer players of all time in our own backyard.

Why Omar Apollo’s coming-out story matters

(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; Photo by Cam Hicks)

Advertisement

Columnist Suzy Exposito explores the latest video release by Mexican American singer Omar Apollo. “Ice Slippin’’ is one of Apollo’s more intimate songs, exploring the isolation he felt when he came out as gay to his friends and family.

One paragraph pretty succinctly describes the video and why it feels so intimate:

“Directed by the New York duo rubberband, the music video is a carousel of sentimental clips from Apollo’s family home movies. Scenes of his parents getting married and doting on young Apollo are juxtaposed with shots of him as an adult, filmed naked, alone and encircled by blocks of ice.”