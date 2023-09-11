R&B Yoga creates a space for healing in L.A. — on a helipad

When Elizabeth Soto found out that there was a yoga class on a helicopter pad in Los Angeles that featured R&B music instead of the traditional meditative sounds, she knew she had to try it out for herself.

“I feel grateful and thankful that this is my life. I get to come out here on a helipad and do yoga to R&B music, my favorite type of music,” Soto said.

She gushed about her first class to her cousin, who had urged Soto to move to California from Nevada with her.

“She was so excited for me to find this class,” Soto said.

Yogis stretch to the sounds of R&B. (Nalani Hernandez-Melo / For De Los)

Soto continued to attend class for the nostalgic vibes the music brought, but stayed for the yoga’s healing purposes. After her cousin’s unexpected death, Soto worked up the energy to attend another R&B yoga class.

“One of the songs played after class was actually my cousin’s ringtone,” Soto said about the song “No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake.

Soto felt like her cousin, who had been like an older sister to her, was there with her during that session.

“She still wants me to go do these things and not give up … I felt that everything was going to be OK,” Soto said.

As Soto broke meditation, she found herself with a crowd who looked like the people at the parties she attended growing up in Reno. Instead of dancing, the Black and brown R&B yogis were resting at savasana, the final restorative pose in yoga meant for mental quieting and deep relaxation.

R&B Yoga sessions are sometimes themed with a decade and are accompanied by a live DJ. (Nalani Hernandez-Melo / For De Los)

R&B, or rhythm and blues, is deeply rooted in the Black American experience. The genre traditionally incorporates gospel and soul as well as rock ‘n’ roll and electric blues.

Today, R&B artists like Rihanna, Miguel, Beyoncé, Usher, Alicia Keys and many more have scored the modern American experience for many first-generation immigrants in the U.S.

Soto grew up with R&B always playing in the background at school assemblies, football games and on BET as she cleaned her aunt’s house.

“[R&B] puts me in a good mood. Like, when you’re listening to a song and a memory pops up from it,” said Soto, a longtime Usher and Jagged Edge fan.

Lauren Spearman is the founder of R&B Yoga, a passion project turned business, that combines her love of yoga and R&B music.

Lauren Spearman, instructor and founder of R&B Yoga. (Nalani Hernandez-Melo / For De Los)

Her business mantra is, “Come for the music, stay for the yoga!”

Spearman began her own yoga journey at age 14 in her hometown of Chicago before moving to Los Angeles. She realized yoga was helpful to her physical and mental health.

“That was very important to me, to be strong in my mind and know that I’m powerful and can overcome things with my breath, with my mind and with my movement,” Spearman said.

Though she enjoyed the benefits of traditional yoga, Spearman still felt out of place as an instructor.

In practicing yoga herself, Spearman, who is Black and Latina, would feel more comfortable moving her body to Drake or Beyoncé songs instead of the high-frequency music often played during yoga sessions.

“It was healing. It didn’t have to be like sounds and beats or like what they always play in yoga,” she said.

This realization that Spearman could combine R&B and yoga and still reach a state of bliss reaffirmed her decision to start her own business.

“I started R&B Yoga because I just felt like there was never a space for me,” Spearman said.

Before beginning class, Spearman checks in with her students. She asks if this is someone’s first time doing yoga. Then she asks if anyone has done R&B Yoga.

Attendees of R&B Yoga in the middle of a session. (Nalani Hernandez-Melo / For De Los)

“Typical yoga classes can be so intimidating. Sometimes they don’t even say anything. Sometimes they just start the class and you’re like, ‘Wait a second,’” Spearman said.

The R&B-themed classes might suggest added choreographed routines to newcomers, and while Spearman includes an occasional twerk and body roll, yoga and its meditative elements are the focus.

“She really concentrates on breath work during the class,” attendee Meeka Mage said.

Mage’s favorite classes have been the Mariah Carey and Drake sessions. She likes being able to get a good workout while belting out the lyrics to “Fantasy.”

DJ Ill Meca performs a set during a yoga session. (Nalani Hernandez-Melo / For De Los)

“You barely feel like you’re working out, but the next day you’re super sore,” said Mage, who has been able to take lessons from R&B Yoga and apply them to everyday life.

“Anytime I feel stressed or have any type of anxiety throughout the week, I just kind of remember the breath work,” she said.

Mage has also brought her sister, Christina Lyles, to the class.

“I’ve always prayed to God to help me find something that will help with my stress levels,” said Lyles, who carried the stress of working as a full-time student when she first started at R&B Yoga.

Although born and raised in Compton, Lyles had never seen the city from the top of a building, which is one reason Spearman chose the location of a helicopter pad overlooking the Hollywood Hills to conduct her classes.

“I picked that space because it’s a beautiful helicopter pad and it has great views and I just want the best experience for everyone. … We are allowed to be in these spaces too and have fun,” Spearman said.

The fresh air on top of the helicopter pad helps Lyles feel motivated to start the day, even though the music feels like a Saturday night.

A view from the top of the helipad where R&B Yoga is held. (Nalani Hernandez-Melo / For De Los)

“Sometimes I have to catch myself dancing … I put my own little twist, you know, vibe into the song,” said Lyles, whose favorite yoga day was Rihanna because the class got to dress up.

Some classes feature Jhené Aiko or Kehlani. Other times it’s 1990s R&B played by a live DJ.

“Arriving to R&B Yoga is like walking in a club and leaving all the stress behind,” Lyles said.