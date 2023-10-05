What time and who is performing at the Premios Billboard?

After announcing the nominations for the 2023 Premios Billboard this summer, everything is set for tonight’s show in Miami.

Here are the details for one of the biggest nights in Latin music from the Watsco Center of Miami.

Who are the most nominated acts?

This year’s revelation in Latin music, Peso Pluma, heads the list of artists with 21 nominations in the 48 categories that will be given out at the Premios Billboard. Peso Pluma was named a finalist for Artist of the Year, Composer of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the year for his work on “Genesis.”

His collaboration with Eslabón Armado, “Ella Baila Sola,” was nominated in six categories, including Hot Latin Song and Song of the Year. Aside from those nods, Peso Pluma’s work with Yng Lvcas also earned him an additional five nominations for “La Bebé.”

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera follow Peso Pluma with 15 nominations each. Bad Bunny was nominated for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year for his hit “Titi Me Preguntó.”

His collaboration with Grupo Frontera on “Un X100to” also received nods in the categories: Hot Latin Song of the Year, Song of the Year, and Regional Mexican Song of the Year. The Texas-based band also is nominated along with Bad Bunny and Edgar Barrera for Composer of the Year.

The top two women nominees are the Colombian pair of Karol G and Shakira. Karol G earned 13 nominations, while Shakira received 12.

Who are the presenters?

The list of presenters includes some of the biggest Latino celebrities of the moment including Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Von Uckermann from RBD, Giselle Blondet, Jessica Carrillo, Joaquin Cortés, Christian De La Campa, De La Ghetto, Myrka Dellanos, Nadia Ferreira, Julia Gama, Daniel Arenas, Eslabón Armado, Verónica Bastos, Beéle, La Materialista, Ana Jurka, DannyLux, Penélope Menchaca, Rey Mysterio, Peter Nieto, Elena Rose, DJ Alex Sensation, Mar Solís and Lourdes Stephen.

What time is the show and how can I watch?

The telecast of the 2023 Premios Billboard will be Thursday, starting with the red carpet at 4 p.m. Pacific time and the ceremony starting at 5 p.m. on Telemundo. You can also stream the show through the Telemundo app or Peacock.

Who are the performers?

The most anticipated performance of the night is the return of Bad Bunny to the Premios Billboard after four years. The Puerto Rican superstar will perform his hit “Un Preview” for the first time on television.

To honor the legacy of the iconic Jenni Rivera, her daughter Chiquis will join members of Calibre 50 and Los Sebastianes to perform some of her mothers biggest hits, including “Basta ya,” “Inolvidable” and “Ya lo sé”.

Chiquis Rivera will honor her mother’s legacy Thursday night at the Premios Billboard (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Calibre 50 will also debut a new song, “Borracho pero buen muchacho,” from their new album “Tiempo al Tiempo.”

Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar will perform on stage together for the first time on debuting their new ranchera, “Ojalá te duela.” The song will launch on social platforms at the same time as the live performance tonight at the award show.

Peso Pluma will make his debut performance at the Premios Billboard with his new hit ‘Por las noches.” He will also perform with Yng Lvcas their hit “La Bebe.”

Among the other big names to perform include Tini, Los Angeles Azules with Nicki Nicole, Myke Towers, Grupo Frontera and Olga Tañon.

